ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Roboze debuts a ceramic-reinforced polymer material for 3D printing

thefabricator.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHelios PEEK 2005 is a composite material from Roboze that’s designed to increase the mechanical, thermal, and surface-finish characteristics of polymer parts 3D-printed on the company’s printers....

www.thefabricator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Design World Network

Rolling in the deep—3D printing parts for marine instruments

3D printed parts are now commonplace in end-use applications, but not all are used in as exacting an environment like the ones used by Planet Ocean, based in Camberley, UK. Planet Ocean is a specialist in the provision of high-quality, marine scientific instruments for research, survey, naval, and operations support. The company represents some of the world’s foremost manufacturers of oceanographic and marine meteorological equipment covering a wide spectrum of disciplines from radar wave measuring systems, to seabed assessment systems, and autonomous underwater and surface vehicles. ecoSUB Robotics — a company spun out of Planet Ocean to engage in the design and manufacture of underwater vehicles — regularly uses 3DPPRINTUK as a supplier for a number of key 3D printed parts. These 3D printed components have to operate in saltwater, in very low temperatures, and under extreme pressure some 2,500 m below sea level, while at the same time remaining water-tight and intact.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

MIT Engineers Develop “Impossible” Polymer Material That is 2-Times Stronger Than Steel, But as Light as Plastic

MIT chemical engineers have created a new “impossible” material that is stronger than steel and as light as plastic, and can be easily manufactured in large quantities, thanks to a new novel polymerization process. Unlike other polymers that form one-dimensional, spaghetti-like chains, this new material is essentially a two-dimensional polymer capable of being self-assembled into sheets. Read more for the full image and additional information.
LEGO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polymers#Composite Material#Ceramic#3d Printing#Helios Peek 2005
APS Physics

3D-Printed Magnets Made from Recycled Materials

Using recycled materials to make magnets could allow companies to circumvent supply chain issues for sourcing magnetic objects. The COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in supply chains for many materials, including those used to make magnets. Magnets are crucial components in technologies ranging from computer hard-disk drives to magnetic resonance imaging scanners. To circumvent such disruptions, researchers are looking into alternative ways to source magnetic materials. Daniel Casaleiz of IMDEA Nanoscience, Spain, shared the details of one such method at the recent 2022 Joint Magnetism and Magnetic Materials (MMM) - Intermag conference, which took place online and in New Orleans in January.
ENVIRONMENT
hackaday.com

There’s A Wrinkle In This 3D Printed Wankel

Rotary engines such as the Wankel have strange shapes that can be difficult to machine (as evidenced by the specialized production machines and patents in the 70s), which means it lends itself well to be 3D printed. The downside is that the tolerances, like most engines, are pretty tight, and it is difficult for a printer to match them. Not to be dissuaded, [3DprintedLife] designed and built a 3D printed liquid piston rotary engine. The liquid piston engine is not a Wankel and is more akin to an inside-out Wankel. The seals are on the housing, not the rotor itself, and there are three “chambers” instead of two.
CARS
thefabricator.com

Cushion Flex flap discs available in zirconia and ceramic from Weldcote

Weldcote, a division of Zika Group, offers Cushion Flex zirconia and ceramic flap discs for fast metal removal. They are designed to give users improved access to awkward areas and provide benefits on end caps, curved or contoured surfaces, and fillet (corner) welds. Suitable for applications that require flexible materials,...
tctmagazine.com

Roboze launches Helios PEEK 2005 composite material

Roboze has announced the introduction of a new PEEK matrix composite that it believes will enable new applications in motorsport, aerospace and energy. Helios PEEK 2005 will be made available in March via Roboze’s 3D Parts Marketplace and has been launched to help facilitate the production of high-quality components in regulated industries.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
thefabricator.com

Cambrio’s SigmaNEST 2022 software advances CAD/CAM for metal fabricating

Cambrio has introduced version 22 of its SigmaNEST software suite. It includes improvements to all areas of the SigmaSUITE product portfolio, including CAD/CAM nesting for router, bevel, punch, and cut-to-length, and it also expands Connected Shop capabilities for metal fabricators. The redesigned installer detects all existing products for upgrading. Import...
COMPUTERS
autodesk.com

The Problems with Consumer and Industrial 3D Printing—and How to Fix Them

3D printing has been around for decades but hasn’t lived up to its hype—or its potential. Consumer 3D printing has many problems; here are solutions to the most common ones. Industrial applications in manufacturing and construction are on the rise. There are still barriers, but also great potential...
ENGINEERING
hackaday.com

Invisible 3D Printed Codes Make Objects Interactive

An interesting research project out of MIT shows that it’s possible to embed machine-readable labels into 3D printed objects using nothing more than an FDM printer and filament that is transparent to IR. The method is being called InfraredTags; by embedding something like a QR code or ArUco markers into an object’s structure, that label can be detected by a camera and interactive possibilities open up.
CELL PHONES
Cornell University

Cornell software enables 3D printing on space station

If deep space exploration is to become a reality, humans will need to be as self-sufficient as possible. Since ordering supplies from Earth won’t be practical, the astronauts will have to fabricate their own components for equipment and other products through additive manufacturing, better known as 3D printing. But...
ENGINEERING
thefabricator.com

South Korean 3D printer builder introduces fabWeaver ‘prototyping workstation’

Sindoh Co. Ltd. expects its new 3D printer brand to expand its global presence. The Seoul, Korea, company debuted the fabWeaver type A530, a prototyping workstation intended for industrial 3D printing, at the Formnext show last November. The company says it designed the printer to help customers achieve JIT manufacturing...
TECHNOLOGY
adafruit.com

Using Heat-Set Threaded Inserts in 3D Printing

I’ve written in my weekly tips newsletter about the wonders of heat-set threaded inserts for 3D printing. Basically, instead of tapping the plastic of your print to accept hardware, you heat up a threaded brass insert and sink it into your part. In this Clough42 video, James shows how...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
hackaday.com

3D Printing Goes Near Infrared

Researchers at the University of Texas have been experimenting with optical 3D printing using near infrared (NIR) light instead of the more traditional ultraviolet. They claim to have a proof of concept and, apparently, using NIR has many advantages. The actual paper is paywalled, but there are several good summaries, including one from [3D Printing Industry].
TECHNOLOGY
hackaday.com

3D Printed Radiation Shields Get Put To The Test

Don’t get too excited, a 3D printed radiation shield won’t keep you from getting irradiated during WWIII. But until the Doomsday Clock starts clanging its midnight bell, you can use one to improve the accuracy of your homebrew weather monitoring station by keeping the sun from heating up your temperature sensor. But how much does it help, and what material should you load up in your extruder to make one? Those questions, and more, are the topic of a fascinating whitepaper included in the upcoming volume of HardwareX.
ENGINEERING
Design World Network

3D printing: the “duct tape” for the supply chain?

As AM becomes more accepted as part of a manufacturing supply chain, it is altering the way engineers work and develop products. We recently had a conversation with Daniel Lazier, product marketing manager at Markforged. Here are highlights from the interview. Potential changes to the design process. One of the...
ENGINEERING
cornell.edu

Push print: Pioneering the 3D-printing techniques of tomorrow

This feature appears in the winter 2022 edition of Cornell Engineering Magazine. In his early years at Cornell, Larry Bonassar, the Daljit S. and Elaine Sarkaria Professor in Biomedical Engineering, and his colleagues engineered a process for making printable materials that can also carry living cells. “If you do it right, the material is literally alive when it comes off the printer,” he says. That innovation opened the door for a pioneering career in biomedical research that, for two decades and counting, has largely been centered around 3D printing.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy