Spaghetti is one of those meals that everyone should learn how to make. Who doesn't love an easy pasta dish? You can add meatballs, ragu, or whatever else sounds appetizing to you. Pretty much everyone is guaranteed to like it, even if they're picky eaters. And the best part? It's simple and uncomplicated ... or so you might think. In reality, there are plenty of mistakes you can make while cooking spaghetti, whether it comes down to the sauce or the pasta itself. And while those errors can definitely be a bummer when they happen, avoiding them is effortless once you know what to look out for.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO