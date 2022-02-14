Hair Grooming Tools Market is Going to Boom | Dyson, Revlon, Braun

The global smart dust market size reached USD 430.5 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in nanotechnology-based smart dust is expected to augment market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increased deployment of smart dust devices in office applications and high demand for smart dust technology in manufacturing plants are expected to continue to drive global smart dust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Pre-programmed smart dust devices operate without the need for human involvement. These can be conveniently positioned in narrow and difficult to reach locations due to small size and lightweight property. These devices can capture extensive information in various settings, and have proven extremely useful in a wide range of research initiatives. Various manufacturing industries have implemented small sensor technologies to monitor machines operations across a plant or facility. Refineries, chemical plants, and mineral mining are examples of areas where existing sensor networks can be updated to smart dust for continuous monitoring. Smart dust technology is also utilized in large consumer goods organizations for tracking purposes. It can be used to improve inventory control and security by remotely monitoring products.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO