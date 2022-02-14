ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fannie Mae to Transition the Transfer Agent / Certificate Registrar / Paying Agent Role on Single-Family REMIC Residuals

fanniemae.com
 2 days ago

Fannie Mae will be transitioning the Transfer Agent/ Certificate Registrar / Paying Agent role from U.S. Bank to Common Securitization Solutions (CSS), LLC for real estate mortgage investment conduit (REMIC) residuals ultimately backed by Single-Family MBS pools and on all remaining Single-Family MBS definitive pools. The transition is currently scheduled to...

capitalmarkets.fanniemae.com

Comments / 0

Related
kirklandreporter.com

Best Emergency Loans For Bad Credit | Top 4 Same Day Loans In 2022 | Direct Lenders For Online Payday Loans With Guaranteed Approval | Quick Cash Loans Near Me

Getting Emergency loans with bad credits may seem impossible to many. However, the reality is quite the opposite. You can get a payday loan approved even with bad credit in case of an emergency. Humans have no control over unexpected events and emergencies. No matter how hard you try, sometimes financial problems can exceed your capabilities leaving you under pressure. Such situations drain out the energy from people and leave them in a helpless condition. They desire to get out of these miseries as soon as possible.
CREDITS & LOANS
mortgageorb.com

Fannie Mae Prices Green Multifamily DUS REMIC as Part of GeMS Program

Fannie Mae has priced a $781 million Green Multifamily DUS REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS) program. FNA 2022-M1G marks the second Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2022. “In a week marked by rate volatility and widening spreads, we are pleased with the execution of...
ECONOMY
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae will pay $53M in aid to settle housing discrimination suit

Housing rights advocates announced a settlement Monday that will provide $53 million in government aid to minority home-buyers and homeowners in 39 U.S. metropolitan areas. The agreement resolves a lawsuit filed in Oakland, Calif. in 2016 accusing the Federal National Mortgage Association, or Fannie Mae, of racial discrimination in its foreclosure practices: providing maintenance to homes on which it had foreclosed in largely white areas, while allowing foreclosed homes in communities of color to deteriorate, harming their neighborhoods and future residents.
OAKLAND, CA
mortgageorb.com

Fannie Mae Releases New Sale of Reperforming Loans

Fannie Mae has begun marketing its twenty-fourth sale of reperforming loans as part of the company’s ongoing effort to reduce the size of its retained mortgage portfolio. The sale consists of approximately 8,050 loans, having an unpaid principal balance of approximately $1.3 billion, and is available for purchase by qualified bidders.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fannie Mae#U S Bank#Registrar#Llc#Css#J P Morgan Chase#Single Family Mbs#Remic
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae sets new target date for relief on g-fee advances

A major government-related mortgage buyer has set a new date for when it plans to follow through on its promise to absorb some of the servicers’ obligations for advancing guarantee fees for securitized loans that have been delinquent for four consecutive months. The relief will be available from Fannie...
PERSONAL FINANCE
fanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Announces Updates to Origination and Servicing Policies

Today, Fannie Mae published a Summary of COVID-19 Selling Policies, illustrating the temporary policies put in place in response to COVID-19 and their current status. We also updated Lender Letter LL-2021-03, Impact of COVID-19 on Originations, retiring the COVID-19 temporary requirements for borrowers with qualifying income derived from self-employment provided the most recent federal income tax returns in the loan file are not older than 2020.
INCOME TAX
fanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Prices $1.2 Billion Connecticut Avenue Securities (CAS) REMIC Deal

WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) priced Connecticut Avenue Securities® (CAS) Series 2022-R02, an approximately $1.2 billion note offering that represents Fannie Mae's second CAS REMIC® transaction of the year. CAS is Fannie Mae's benchmark issuance program designed to share credit risk on its single-family conventional guaranty book of business.
PERSONAL FINANCE
nationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae doubles net worth but remains very undercapitalized

Even as Fannie Mae's net worth almost doubled in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with 12 months prior, the government-sponsored enterprise remains significantly undercapitalized, company executives warned on its fourth quarter earnings call. Its $47.4 billion in net worth was an increase of $5.2 billion from the third quarter's...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
mpamag.com

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac share financial results

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have published their financial results for 2021. Both companies continued to perform well due to the low-interest-rate environment. Fannie Mae’s net worth nearly doubled to $47.4 billion in 2021 from $25.3 billion in 2020. The government-sponsored agency enjoyed an 88% jump ($10.4 billion) in annual net income, up to $22.2 billion year over year.
ECONOMY
fanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Multifamily Reports 2021 Financial Results

Today, we released our fiscal year 2021 financial results and filed our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the SEC. Below are some highlights from our filing. Working with our DUS® Partners, Fannie Mae’s new multifamily business volume was $69.5 billion in 2021, of which more than 50% was mission-driven business. This met the requirements established by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) for 2021 volumes, including a multifamily volume cap of $70 billion. The cap for 2022 is $78 billion, with a minimum of 50% mission-driven volume, and 25% of loan purchases affordable to residents earning 60% or less of area median income, up from 20% in 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
fanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $22.2 Billion for 2021 and $5.2 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results and filed its 2021 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae’s website at www.fanniemae.com.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Housing Wire

Calabria sought bonus for Fannie Mae exec

On today’s episode, Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler talks with Senior Mortgage Reporter Georgia Kromrei about the request by FHFA Director Mark Calabria to give a $250K bonus to a Fannie Mae exec, and the feedback that consumer and mortgage industry leaders gave to FHA on its draft defect taxonomy.
REAL ESTATE
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled. These groups receive the funds to help boost their income. The program is run by the Social Security Administration. SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.
ECONOMY
fanniemae.com

Fannie Mae Survey Underscores Opportunity to Raise Consumer Awareness About Flood Risk and Flood Insurance

Addressing climate change is a significant challenge. Recent years have seen frequent and severe natural disasters in the U.S., including floods. The frequency and intensity of major natural disasters pose risks for all stakeholders in the housing system, including homeowners, renters, lenders, investors, and insurers. Recently, Fannie Mae conducted a...
ECONOMY
KTEN.com

How Long Do You Have to Live in a House with a VA Loan Before You Can Rent It?

Originally Posted On: https://www.dohardmoney.com/how-long-do-you-have-to-live-in-a-house-with-a-va-loan-before-you-can-rent-it/ Veterans of the armed forces qualify for some great benefits in exchange for serving the United States. One of those benefits is the opportunity to receive a government-backed mortgage, known as a VA loan, to help buy a new home for their family. But what if you’re a veteran who has bigger plans and wants to become a real estate investor? Do you need to live in a property before renting it out? If so, how long do you have to live in a house purchased with a VA loan before you can rent it out?
REAL ESTATE
FOXBusiness

Buying land to build a house on? What to know about property loans

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Most...
REAL ESTATE
Housing Wire

Fannie Mae’s net worth doubles to $47B

Fannie Mae reported its overall net income increased in 2021 to $22.2 billion, an increase of $10.4 billion compared to 2020, largely due to the growth of its single-family business. Net revenue increased $4.6 billion to $29.9 billion in 2021, mostly driven by higher guaranty fee income, including that generated...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy