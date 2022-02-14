ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Booking Engine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

atlantanews.net
 22 hours ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Booking Engine market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing...

www.atlantanews.net

Medagadget.com

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market to Exhibit 6.1% CAGR; Rising Government Initiatives to Educate Masses Will Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global “ophthalmic diagnostic devices market” is set to gain traction from the ever-increasing awareness programs regarding various ocular disorders and diseases. It is mainly occurring because of the rising initiatives by the government and non-government organizations to educate the masses about ocular health. Besides, the populaces worldwide are utilizing the wide range of available online resources and tools to get to know more about such types of disorders and their diagnosis. Fortune Business Insights™ provided the information mentioned above in a report, titled, “Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” As per the report, the ophthalmic diagnostic devices market size stood at USD 2.41 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 3.86 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
thetechtalk.org

Date Palm Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

According to a recent report on date palm market by TMR analysts, the market is expected to reach $4,578 mn in revenues by 2026. The market is expected to witness modest growth at 3.2% CAGR during 2018-2026. The rise in demand for organics date, adoption of organic farming in key producing regions like California, and increasing popularity as a food sweetener are expected to emerge as key driver for growth.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Flavored Water Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Flavored Water Marketby Type, Flavor, Packaging, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global flavored water market size was valued at $17.788.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $31,264.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

France Oral Care Market To Be Driven By A Growing Demand For Oral Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the France oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments, distribution channels, and major regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

CAS9 Technology Market Global Leading Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Profits Growth and Regional Analysis

As per research and updates, the global CAS9 Technology Market Growth revenue is growing at a CAGR rate of 11.30% for the current forecast years. There is a strong interest in integrating CAS9 technology that will bring in opportunities for the open market. As the demand for gene editing or genome editing is experiencing a boom with engineered nucleases, the genetic engineering aspects are being directed to the next level. It is one of the best genome editing tools that has caught the eye of end-users on high prominence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Video Conferencing Systems Market Analysis with Emerging Trends, Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The global video conferencing systems market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to a globalization of business, increased internet penetration, and easy availability of good resolution camera. Other factors that drive the video conferencing systems market growth are reduction in traveling cost for the businesses,...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Blockchain Technology Market Will Pose A Strong Growth To Reach CAGR Of More Than 49% By 2027 Globally.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger with transparency and immutable facility. Recording the transactions and tracking assets are parts of the Blockchain technology process. An asset can be substantial or concrete such as house, car, cash, land etc or intangible such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding etc. Anything of a value can be tracked and traded virtually on Blockchain network, reducing risks and cutting costs. Blockchain business depends on information. The faster it is recorded in the system and more accurate the information is it can be beneficial for Blockchain system. Blockchain is an ideal platform for presenting or delivering the information. Due to being immediate, shared and transparent, Blockchain technology is most effective and efficient distributed ledger. As for the permission Blockchain, only licensed network members can access the information. Besides applying Blockchain for only bitcoin, there are various applications available for Blockchain technology. A Blockchain technology can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more things. Users are able to visualize all information about transaction end to end which gives them greater confidence, new efficiencies and opportunities. The emergence of Blockchain technology is expected to bring revolution in many aspects of human lives. Through decentralization and removal of intermediaries, Blockchain technology provides world a unique opportunity to take a digital leap.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Real Estate Software Market Share Growth Dynamics, Size, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2027

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global Real Estate Software Market Share is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.1% and value USD 12.89 billion by 2027. The rising demand to manage and evaluate aspects of wealth, transactions, and assets in real estate are the major factor driving the global Real Estate Software Market Share 2020. There has been a surging adoption of cloud-based solutions, which further drives the market. Also, real estate enterprises and agents are constantly investing in implementing these solutions, and hence, it generates more opportunities in the market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Global Micro-LED Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of More Than 81% By 2027

According to the report "Global Micro-LED Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the Micro-LED market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 81% in value by the end of the forecast period. Increasing demand for premium electronic products like smartphones, Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR), televisions, smartwatches are key drivers of the Micro-LED market during the forecasted period.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

In-App Purchase Market Still Promises To Grow By 19.8-GR by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data...
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mobile Fronthaul Market Growth , Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2027

The global Mobile Fronthaul Market is projected to grow at a steady rate and capture a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2027, reveals a research report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Colossal amounts of mobile data generated per day lead to mobile traffic load and mobile front haul is an emerging mobile architecture which addresses the growing challenge of transportation of mobile loads. The mobile front haul market has gained immense popularity in recent years, and the growth in the market can be attributed to the deployment of 4G and 5G mobile networks. High-end 4G and 5G networks require broader bandwidth which necessitates front haul requirements to deliver high-speed internet. Switching from traditional technologies to mobile front haul technology offers the benefit of reduced deployment and maintenance cost which is a key driver of the market. Mobile front haul provides further advantages of simplification of mobile management and better-optimized backhauls. Additionally, the growing use of smartphones and benefits of low-cost power consumption offered by mobile front haul boosts the market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Printed Circuit Board Design Software Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Study, Business Overview and Regional Forecast to 2028

The global PCB design software market size reached USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need to reduce design time and need for more advanced digital technologies for more accurate visualization and production of PCBs are among some of the major factors driving market revenue growth. Another factor boosting revenue growth is increasing demand of PCB design software for production of components and PCBs for applications in semiconductors and industrial automation sectors and industries.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 25% By 2027 | Heat Transfer Fluid Segment Is Leading The Market

According to the report title "Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Outlook, 2027", publish by Bonafide Research electric vehicle fluid market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 25% in value terms in forecast period. The electric vehicle fluid is designed to effectively and efficiently meet a broad range of performance requirements and is engineered specifically for the high-tech powertrains of electrified vehicles. With the rise in penetration of battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, the automotive industry is going through a profound shift. Global electric vehicle fluid market is likely to capture higher growth in forecast period alongside the market of Global electric vehicle market and Global electric vehicle battery market.
BUSINESS

