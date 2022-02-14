ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 1

vegaspbs.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t miss out on peak Omni Mount Washington Resort finds...

video.vegaspbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
dirtywatermedia.com

Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport Restaurant Tour

Omni has been working to elevate the quality of dining at its hotels, often partnering with local chefs and restauranteurs. And the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is no different with so many dining options to choose from. You can dine all-day at Kestra (short for orchestra) which offers...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
heinzhistorycenter.org

Book Review: “The Mount Washington Transit Tunnel Disaster”

Reviewed by Mark Holan, Pittsburgh native and editorial director of the American Road and Transportation Builders Association in Washington, DC. Two dozen people were killed December 24, 1917, when a Pittsburgh Railways streetcar crashed near the south end of the Mount Washington Transit Tunnel near the Smithfield Street Bridge. Scores more were injured in what remains the city’s greatest transit tragedy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
homecrux.com

Canadian Builds Three Loft Tiny House With an Atrium Bathroom for his Family

While we were cocooned at home watching sitcoms during lockdown, D’Arcy McNaughton of Acorn Tiny Homes was busy building a fully off-grid tiny house for his family, which includes his wife and a baby, who recently moved into their new tiny home dubbed Domek in Toronto, Canada. McNaughton started building his tiny home back in the fall of 2020 and finished it in spring 2021.
AMERICAS
cruisefever.net

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Deals on All Cruises Through 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is offering deals on all of their cruises over the next four days with two separate sales to choose from. Carnival Cruise Line currently has 19 cruise ships back in service with plans to have their entire U.S. fleet back in operation by this spring. Carnival is currently offering cruises from Miami, Port Canaveral, Galveston, Long Beach, New Orleans, and other ports around the U.S.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving Helmet#Wayland Flowers#Puppet#Tiffany Studios
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Good News Network

A Chair Bought for $5 in a Junk Shop Sells at Auction for over $16,000

A rare wooden chair bought in a junk shop in England for £5 has sold at auction for over £16,000. The checkerboard design turned out to be an ”important example” of Vienna Secession furniture designed by Koloman Moser, an Austrian artist who was a considerable influence on 20th-century graphic art before he died in 1918.
BEAUTY & FASHION
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
luxurylaunches.com

Controlling this luxury-laden 90 feet yacht is as easy as scrolling through Instagram. The ‘smart’ yacht boasts a beach club, al fresco dining, and a floating staircase

We have seen so many luxurious superyachts it’s time to bring in a little change and focus our attention on a ‘smart’ yacht instead. The Horizon Yacht FD90 is a striking example of how technology can be more appealing than grandeur when applied correctly. The fantastic FD90 exhibits luxury and tech in equal measures and boasts a system that lets you control internal functions, just like in a smart home. FD90 stands for Full Displacement feature of the 90 footer vessel and is penned by Cor D. Rover Design. The highlight of FD90 is certainly its Jung automation system, which is usually seen in luxury homes and rarely in yachts.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
mansionglobal.com

California Home in Bay Area Tech Enclave Lists for $110 Million

A newly built compound in Woodside, Calif., is slated to come on the market for $110 million. That would make it the most expensive listing currently on the market in the affluent Bay Area enclave, according to listings website Zillow. The new, Italian villa-style compound was just completed in the...
REAL ESTATE
dwell.com

An Australian Tiny Home Built From Recycled Materials Reaches New Heights With a Retractable Roof

The Brook—a compact, off-grid dwelling by Victoria, Australia, tiny home company Small—looks and feels much larger than its meticulously planned 128 square feet thanks to a number of space-enhancing solutions. "It was essential to us that the space be livable; that the mezzanine level have room to stand and move around," says designer Nick Lane, cofounder of Small with builder Aaron Shields. "So, Aaron collaborated with our friend Murray Adams, a mechanical engineer, to mastermind a collapsible roof."
HOME & GARDEN
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
Wallpaper*

Concrete, drama and sustainability at Erick van Egeraat’s Villa Pirogovo

Approaching Villa Pirogovo from afar, a series of catenary dome structures appear to be peeking out from the ground. Made of concrete and glass, these are the dramatic bedrooms at Dutch architect Erick van Egeraat’s latest residential offering in Russia. When walking towards the main entrance, the villa fully reveals itself in all its expressive concrete glory that mixes angular geometries with those distinctive sleeping pods, all nestled into the dense pine tree forest along the banks of the Klyazma River in the Russian countryside.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy