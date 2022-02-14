Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 1

The Brook—a compact, off-grid dwelling by Victoria, Australia, tiny home company Small—looks and feels much larger than its meticulously planned 128 square feet thanks to a number of space-enhancing solutions. "It was essential to us that the space be livable; that the mezzanine level have room to stand and move around," says designer Nick Lane, cofounder of Small with builder Aaron Shields. "So, Aaron collaborated with our friend Murray Adams, a mechanical engineer, to mastermind a collapsible roof."
