Omni Mount Washington Resort, Hour 1

We have seen so many luxurious superyachts it’s time to bring in a little change and focus our attention on a ‘smart’ yacht instead. The Horizon Yacht FD90 is a striking example of how technology can be more appealing than grandeur when applied correctly. The fantastic FD90 exhibits luxury and tech in equal measures and boasts a system that lets you control internal functions, just like in a smart home. FD90 stands for Full Displacement feature of the 90 footer vessel and is penned by Cor D. Rover Design. The highlight of FD90 is certainly its Jung automation system, which is usually seen in luxury homes and rarely in yachts.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO