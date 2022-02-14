ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Application Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the new market research report "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow...

etftrends.com

As Chip Shortage Continues, Companies Invest in R&D

The semiconductor chip shortage has been the story that just keeps on going, as industries continue struggling with serious supply shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and supply chain issues. Chip manufacturers globally are stepping up big and ramping up investments into their research and development facilities to help combat the supply shortage long-term and help meet future demand, reports CNBC.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Differential Market: Electric Vehicle Type to Rake at 9.5-GR During 2020-2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Differential Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," The global automotive differential market was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Electric Vehicle Brake Pads Market Research Report, Demand, Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) brake pads market size reached USD 115.8 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of ceramic type EV brake pads is projected to continue to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, rising demand for EVs is expected to drive revenue growth of the global market growth going ahead. Currently, rapid incline in demand for ceramic type brake pads as well as safety, better performance, and control are factors driving adoption of advanced electric vehicle brake pads. Manufacturers in various vehicle segments, including passenger cars and commercial vehicles, are rapidly adopting ceramic type brake pads in vehicles being produced. Ceramic type electric vehicle brake pads are produced from a variety of materials that offer sturdy structure, which helps to increase brake pad life by 30%. Unique parameters of ceramic type brake pads help in faster heat dissipation and also decreases chances of warping of rotor due to excess heating in braking systems.
MARKETS
texasguardian.com

Automotive Bearings Market: Two wheeler Vehicle Type to Grow at 7.5-GR During 2020-2027

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Bearings Market by Bearing Type, Vehicle Type, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027", the global automotive bearings market was valued at $31.66 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $48.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. By vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2019, accounting for $18.80 billion, and is estimated to reach $28.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was anticipated to account for major market share.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028

The global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (E-TPU) market size reached USD 350.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for expanded thermoplastic polyurethane due to high resilience and rising usage in the automotive industry are factors expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing demand from the automotive industry will continue to boost revenue growth of the market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Particle foams are ideal for a wide range of automotive applications owing to the material's unique features. Fittings and components made of particle foam have good capacity to absorb energy during dynamic load. Impact absorbers are widely used for passive passenger and chassis safety in floors, steering columns, headliners, side panels, headrests, and bumpers.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Growth Factors Product Types And Application By Regions Analysis & Forecast By 2031 | GE Measurement and Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK)

Market research on most trending report Global “Ultrasonic Flaw Detector” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market state of affairs. The Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

In-App Purchase Market Still Promises To Grow By 19.8-GR by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data...
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

Car Smart Key Market New Revolution Generate High Demand and Product Growth Insights 2021-2030

The car smart key is a computer key that can lock and unlock the vehicle by pressing a button on the remote control or smart key, instead of using a traditional key. It is an important function for car security and starting the engine. The driver can use this key to control various vehicle operations without physical touching it, such as door lock or unlock, window control, rearview mirror control, radio presets, moonroof wait for, and seat adjustment. The change in lifestyle of people to having luxury cars, smart car keys have become the foundation of design model. Car smart key market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period with more technological developments and convenience.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Inorganic Salts Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

The global inorganic salts market was estimated at $92.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $150.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in usage of dietary supplements and rise in applications of inorganic salts drive the growth of the global inorganic salts market. On the other hand, several health & environment concerns impede the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of antacids is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Automotive Composites Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global automotive composites market size reached USD 5.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth. Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. The cost per kilo of weight saved in vehicle weight reduction techniques would be higher with EVs. In standard drive periods, conventional vehicles use more energy while accelerating, but can also recover kinetic energy during braking and slowing down. A braking energy recovery system is available in SEAT cars, in which the kinetic energy released during slowing, and also when coasting, is turned into electrical energy by means of a specially designed generator, which is similar to a dynamo.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Microgreens Market Assessed to touch $2,049.3 million by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Microgreens Market by Type, Farming, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The global microgreens market size is expected to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Online Banking Market Reveals Profitable Avenues for Manufacturers Through Covid-19 Crisis 2030 | Microsoft, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Banking Market Service Type (Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth Management, and Others), and by Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Smart Tire Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global automotive smart tires market size reached USD 76.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of new and more advanced tire materials that can evaluate real-time monitoring of tire conditions will boost revenue growth of the market. Currently, demand for 5G automated technology and tire pressuring monitoring systems for automotive smart tires has increased significantly. Many companies are combining strategies to sustain in the competitive market. Additionally, tire manufacturers are deploying Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance development of smart tires and increasing implementation of 3D printing for production of automotive smart tires. These advanced technologies being deployed in the automotive industry have been playing a significant role for rising use of AI and research and development of various features offered in smart tires.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis of Effective Business Strategies 2022 to 2028 | TuV Rheinland AG Group, Mistras Group, Dekra

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification) Sourcing Type (In-House and Outsource), Application (Quality and Safety, Production Evaluation, Industrial Inspection, System Certification, and Others), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030."t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Real Estate Software Market Share Growth Dynamics, Size, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2027

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global Real Estate Software Market Share is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.1% and value USD 12.89 billion by 2027. The rising demand to manage and evaluate aspects of wealth, transactions, and assets in real estate are the major factor driving the global Real Estate Software Market Share 2020. There has been a surging adoption of cloud-based solutions, which further drives the market. Also, real estate enterprises and agents are constantly investing in implementing these solutions, and hence, it generates more opportunities in the market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Space Propulsion System Market Revenue, Trends, Process, Market Share Analysis, Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global space propulsion system market size is expected to reach 19.97 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions. Space propulsion system, particularly non-chemical propulsion, enables mass reduction of satellites and other spacecraft, resulting in reduced cost of launching a specific mission or launch of more advanced and efficient spacecraft for a particular mass. Airbus Defense and Space is utilizing electric space propulsion systems for the purpose of orbital station keeping for over a decade and is focusing on construction of large satellites, deploying only electric space propulsion systems for initial orbit raising. Space propulsion systems provide reliable solutions to keep total system cost low and decrease orbit raising duration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlantanews.net

Telecom Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Verizon, Cisco, Nokia, Orange

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Telecom Services Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Telecom Services market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Telecom Services industry as it offers our...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

According to the new market research report "Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type (Styrene Acrylics, Acrylics, Styrene Butadiene, VAE, PVAc, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard, Carpets, Nonwovens), Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The synthetic latex polymers market is estimated to be USD 27.58 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 34.53 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2022. This growth can be attributed to the increased use of synthetic latex polymers in paints & coatings application. In addition, the rising demand for adhesives & sealants is further anticipated to boost the consumption of synthetic latex polymers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Probiotic Ingredients Market Research Report |Current Industry Position and Future Analysis By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Probiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 267.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 497.0 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The term 'probiotic' means "for life," and it is used to name bacteria linked with beneficial effects for humans and animals. The advantages of food with added live microbes (probiotics) on human health, and in particular of milk products on children and other high-risk populations, are being increasingly encouraged by health experts.
MARKETS

