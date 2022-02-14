ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone Camera Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

The global drone camera market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Technological enhancements in different industries and increased applications of drone camera in various sectors such as agriculture,...

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
Self Organizing Network Market | Key-Players - Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Airhop Communications Inc, Amdocs

SON is being increasingly deployed by the telecom operators owing to benefits such as faster response time, improved network management, and self-healing network capabilities among others. SON is widely deployed in several cellular networks which include 2G/3G and 4G/long term evolution (LTE). Among these, the already established 2G/3G cellular networks are expected to contribute over two-thirds of the overall market revenue, throughout the analysis period, owing to a wide coverage. However, the 4G/LTE segment is expected to grow rapidly, with a CAGR of over 15.1% during the forecast period. This growth is likely to be driven by faster deployment of SON in the rapidly growing 4G/LTE cellular networks, primarily in the developed countries.
Learning and Educational Toys Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $81.3 billion by 2021-2030 | Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games

The learning and education toys market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the learning and educational toys that helps to enhance skills and learning of the children. This in turn has propelled the growth of the overall learning and educational market.
Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
In-Mold Labels Market Size & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
Hydroxychloroquine Market Anticipated to Create Considerable Opportunities for Key Players by 2027

According to the report, the global hydroxychloroquine industry generated $1.9 billion in from 2020 to 2027. Increase in demand for HCQ as a potential treatment option amidst the Covid-19 pandemic and surge in cases of malaria drive the growth of the global hydroxychloroquine market. However, ban in several countries due to lack of study data and fatal side-effects of the medicine hinder the market growth. On the other hand, repurposing of HCQ as an anti-cancer drug creates new opportunities in the coming years.
Global Fertilizer Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 260 Billion By 2027 | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Holds The Highest Market Share

According to the report title "Global Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the consumption of the global fertilizer market is expected to reach more than $260 Billion by the year 2027. In volume terms, nitrogenous fertilizer has the highest market share, followed by phosphate and Potash fertilizer. The majorly consumed fertilizers are Urea, DAP, MAP, MOP, and Complex.
Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Increasing usage of smaller unmanned surveillance systems is expected to lead to incline in demand for electronic parts and components being used in ISR missions. Effective data integration combined with multi-level comparable analysis to improve accuracy of data and management is expected to open up new opportunities in the market in the near future.
Probiotic Ingredients Market Research Report |Current Industry Position and Future Analysis By 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Probiotic Ingredients Market was valued at USD 267.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 497.0 million by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The term 'probiotic' means "for life," and it is used to name bacteria linked with beneficial effects for humans and animals. The advantages of food with added live microbes (probiotics) on human health, and in particular of milk products on children and other high-risk populations, are being increasingly encouraged by health experts.
VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
Blockchain Technology Market Will Pose A Strong Growth To Reach CAGR Of More Than 49% By 2027 Globally.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger with transparency and immutable facility. Recording the transactions and tracking assets are parts of the Blockchain technology process. An asset can be substantial or concrete such as house, car, cash, land etc or intangible such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding etc. Anything of a value can be tracked and traded virtually on Blockchain network, reducing risks and cutting costs. Blockchain business depends on information. The faster it is recorded in the system and more accurate the information is it can be beneficial for Blockchain system. Blockchain is an ideal platform for presenting or delivering the information. Due to being immediate, shared and transparent, Blockchain technology is most effective and efficient distributed ledger. As for the permission Blockchain, only licensed network members can access the information. Besides applying Blockchain for only bitcoin, there are various applications available for Blockchain technology. A Blockchain technology can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more things. Users are able to visualize all information about transaction end to end which gives them greater confidence, new efficiencies and opportunities. The emergence of Blockchain technology is expected to bring revolution in many aspects of human lives. Through decentralization and removal of intermediaries, Blockchain technology provides world a unique opportunity to take a digital leap.
Real Estate Software Market Share Growth Dynamics, Size, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2027

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global Real Estate Software Market Share is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.1% and value USD 12.89 billion by 2027. The rising demand to manage and evaluate aspects of wealth, transactions, and assets in real estate are the major factor driving the global Real Estate Software Market Share 2020. There has been a surging adoption of cloud-based solutions, which further drives the market. Also, real estate enterprises and agents are constantly investing in implementing these solutions, and hence, it generates more opportunities in the market.
Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine to Cover Industrial Chain Analysis, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Process Analysis by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Baby Diapers and Adult Incontinence Machine Market by Type (Adult Incontinence Pads, Adult Incontinence Diapers, Sanitary Pad, and Baby Diapers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Rise in aging population and number of babies, surge in acceptance...
Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 25% By 2027 | Heat Transfer Fluid Segment Is Leading The Market

According to the report title "Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Outlook, 2027", publish by Bonafide Research electric vehicle fluid market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 25% in value terms in forecast period. The electric vehicle fluid is designed to effectively and efficiently meet a broad range of performance requirements and is engineered specifically for the high-tech powertrains of electrified vehicles. With the rise in penetration of battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, the automotive industry is going through a profound shift. Global electric vehicle fluid market is likely to capture higher growth in forecast period alongside the market of Global electric vehicle market and Global electric vehicle battery market.
The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
