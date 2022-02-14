ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Prefabricated House Market May Set New Growth Story with Algeco, Kirby, Champion Home Builders

atlantanews.net
 22 hours ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Prefabricated House Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mobile Fronthaul Market Growth , Worldwide Overview and Forecast by 2027

The global Mobile Fronthaul Market is projected to grow at a steady rate and capture a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2027, reveals a research report by Market Research Future (MRFR). Colossal amounts of mobile data generated per day lead to mobile traffic load and mobile front haul is an emerging mobile architecture which addresses the growing challenge of transportation of mobile loads. The mobile front haul market has gained immense popularity in recent years, and the growth in the market can be attributed to the deployment of 4G and 5G mobile networks. High-end 4G and 5G networks require broader bandwidth which necessitates front haul requirements to deliver high-speed internet. Switching from traditional technologies to mobile front haul technology offers the benefit of reduced deployment and maintenance cost which is a key driver of the market. Mobile front haul provides further advantages of simplification of mobile management and better-optimized backhauls. Additionally, the growing use of smartphones and benefits of low-cost power consumption offered by mobile front haul boosts the market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Real Estate Software Market Share Growth Dynamics, Size, Business Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2027

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global Real Estate Software Market Share is estimated to record a CAGR of 10.1% and value USD 12.89 billion by 2027. The rising demand to manage and evaluate aspects of wealth, transactions, and assets in real estate are the major factor driving the global Real Estate Software Market Share 2020. There has been a surging adoption of cloud-based solutions, which further drives the market. Also, real estate enterprises and agents are constantly investing in implementing these solutions, and hence, it generates more opportunities in the market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 25% By 2027 | Heat Transfer Fluid Segment Is Leading The Market

According to the report title "Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Outlook, 2027", publish by Bonafide Research electric vehicle fluid market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 25% in value terms in forecast period. The electric vehicle fluid is designed to effectively and efficiently meet a broad range of performance requirements and is engineered specifically for the high-tech powertrains of electrified vehicles. With the rise in penetration of battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, the automotive industry is going through a profound shift. Global electric vehicle fluid market is likely to capture higher growth in forecast period alongside the market of Global electric vehicle market and Global electric vehicle battery market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Segments#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Htf Mi#Algeco Scotsman#Skyline Corporation#Lindal Cedar Homes#Asahi Kasei Corporation#Bien Zenker Gmbh#Cemex#Champion Home Builders#Ekobustas#Elk Holding#Yahgee Modular#House#Multi Modular#Home#Manufactured Homes#Modular Homes
atlantanews.net

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

In-Mold Labels Market Size & Landscape Outlook, Revenue Growth Analysis to 2028

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Piping System and Piping Spools New Investment Opportunities Emerge To Augment Segments in Sector By 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Piping System and Piping Spools Market by Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, and Others), and End-user (Power Plant, Petroleum Refineries, Offshore, Shipbuilding, & Marine, Chemical and Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

Human Capital Management Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace. Many businesses in various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), media & entertainment, and others are rapidly adopting cloud-based HCM solutions. Such solutions ensure secure access to various administrative functions through an innovative HR employee access portal. It further enables employees to access data remotely using smartphones and computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market revenue.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanews.net

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market To Be Driven By Increasing Importance And Demand For Analytical Methods In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global laboratory gas generators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, application, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Blockchain Technology Market Will Pose A Strong Growth To Reach CAGR Of More Than 49% By 2027 Globally.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger with transparency and immutable facility. Recording the transactions and tracking assets are parts of the Blockchain technology process. An asset can be substantial or concrete such as house, car, cash, land etc or intangible such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding etc. Anything of a value can be tracked and traded virtually on Blockchain network, reducing risks and cutting costs. Blockchain business depends on information. The faster it is recorded in the system and more accurate the information is it can be beneficial for Blockchain system. Blockchain is an ideal platform for presenting or delivering the information. Due to being immediate, shared and transparent, Blockchain technology is most effective and efficient distributed ledger. As for the permission Blockchain, only licensed network members can access the information. Besides applying Blockchain for only bitcoin, there are various applications available for Blockchain technology. A Blockchain technology can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more things. Users are able to visualize all information about transaction end to end which gives them greater confidence, new efficiencies and opportunities. The emergence of Blockchain technology is expected to bring revolution in many aspects of human lives. Through decentralization and removal of intermediaries, Blockchain technology provides world a unique opportunity to take a digital leap.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | John Deere, ec2ce, Precision Hawk, Trace Genomics

Latest survey on Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecasted till 2028*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are IBM, John Deere, Microsoft, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, ec2ce, Descartes Labs, Sky Squirrel Technologies, Mavrx, aWhere, Gamaya, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera, Cainthus, Spensa Technologies, Resson, FarmBot, Connecterra, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Trace Genomics & Vine Rangers.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2020 : Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Gross Margin Analysis till 2027 | COVID-19 Pandemic

According to Market Research Future, the global rich communication services (RCS) market has been segmented based on application, end-user, organization size, vertical, and region/country. The Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the rising need for advertisement and the increasing adoption of smartphones. Smartphones...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

In-App Purchase Market Still Promises To Grow By 19.8-GR by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data...
CELL PHONES
atlantanews.net

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Fertilizer Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 260 Billion By 2027 | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Holds The Highest Market Share

According to the report title "Global Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the consumption of the global fertilizer market is expected to reach more than $260 Billion by the year 2027. In volume terms, nitrogenous fertilizer has the highest market share, followed by phosphate and Potash fertilizer. The majorly consumed fertilizers are Urea, DAP, MAP, MOP, and Complex.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online in-flight shopping Market is projected to reach $825.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Online In-flight Shopping Market by Aircraft Type, Flight Type, and Shopping Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The global online in-flight shopping market is growing rapidly since last few years owing to the increase in inclination...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy