ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Spill Management Market Demand, Growth Analysis To Reach USD 197.49 Billion By 2028

atlantanews.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal Oil Spill Management Market size is expected to reach USD 197.49 Billion in 2028 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Factors such as rising demand for onshore and offshore drilling management solutions and services and increasing volumes of...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Flavored Water Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Flavored Water Marketby Type, Flavor, Packaging, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global flavored water market size was valued at $17.788.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $31,264.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Chillers Market Set For Rapid Growth In The Forecast Period 2022-2028

According to the report, the global Chillers Market was estimated at $10.04 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Flooring Rapidly Growing Dynamics with Current Outlook by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness (Light Duty, Medium Duty, and Heavy Duty), Material (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Anhydrite, and Others), and End User Industry (Chemical, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation & Aviation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.
CONSTRUCTION
atlantanews.net

Smart Retail Device Market is Projected to Reach $74.68 Billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 17.2%

Smart Retail Device Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global smart retail devices market size was valued at $17.43 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $74.68 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 17.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Oil Refining#Oil Company#Market Research#Cagr#Reports And Data#Ecolab Inc#National Oilwell Varco#Skimoil Inc#Control Flow Inc#Northern Tanker Compa
atlantanews.net

Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market 2020 : Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges, Competitive Landscape and Gross Margin Analysis till 2027 | COVID-19 Pandemic

According to Market Research Future, the global rich communication services (RCS) market has been segmented based on application, end-user, organization size, vertical, and region/country. The Rich Communication Services (RCS) Market is growing continually. The market growth attributes to the rising need for advertisement and the increasing adoption of smartphones. Smartphones...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

CAS9 Technology Market Global Leading Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Profits Growth and Regional Analysis

As per research and updates, the global CAS9 Technology Market Growth revenue is growing at a CAGR rate of 11.30% for the current forecast years. There is a strong interest in integrating CAS9 technology that will bring in opportunities for the open market. As the demand for gene editing or genome editing is experiencing a boom with engineered nucleases, the genetic engineering aspects are being directed to the next level. It is one of the best genome editing tools that has caught the eye of end-users on high prominence.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Learning and Educational Toys Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $81.3 billion by 2021-2030 | Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games

The learning and education toys market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the learning and educational toys that helps to enhance skills and learning of the children. This in turn has propelled the growth of the overall learning and educational market.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

Speaker Amplifier Market is Projected to Reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to Register a CAGR of 7.6%

Speaker Amplifier Market: Company Landscape Analysis, Key Strategic Moves, Growth Prospects, Key Recent Developments, and Technological Roadmap | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. The global speaker amplifier market size was valued at $3.73 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $5.80 Billion by 2027, to register a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the market is influenced by the recent technological advancements and launch of new products. The report covers an in-depth study of the latest market trends, top market players, major driving factors, and top investment pockets. It is essential for stakeholders, new market entrants, and shareholders to make informed decisions regarding their investments.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sustainable Toys Market by Product Type, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The sustainable toys market size is expected to reach $59,643.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Homewares Market is estimated to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.20% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing demand for advanced, smart and elegant home appliances and furniture are expected to escalate the demand for homewares products. Increase in spending for home decoration and improvement practices owing to growing disposable income specially in emerging economies including China, India and Brazil, are anticipated to contribute toward the homewares market growth during the forecast period. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Homewares Market by Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,"The global homewares market size is expected to reach $2,028.68 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Bakery Enzymes Market Size to Record 6.2-GR Through 2030 | Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery enzymes market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global bakery enzymes market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Glass Substrate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2022 to 2028 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as growing need of the larger-generation glass from the electronics industry, increasing use of the glass substrates in the automobile industry along with a range of the features provided such as the infrared radiation reflective glass, ultra-violet light reflective glass, noise-decreasing glass, glass equipped with the sensors for detecting the rainfall with the coatings for water repellent has been contributing to the growth of the glass substrate market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Global 5G IoT Market To Be Driven By The Robust Investments Into The Adoption Of Advanced Digital Technology In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 5G IoT Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5g iot market, assessing the market based on its segments like component, technology, end-user, and?major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with?analyzing?the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 25% By 2027 | Heat Transfer Fluid Segment Is Leading The Market

According to the report title "Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Outlook, 2027", publish by Bonafide Research electric vehicle fluid market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 25% in value terms in forecast period. The electric vehicle fluid is designed to effectively and efficiently meet a broad range of performance requirements and is engineered specifically for the high-tech powertrains of electrified vehicles. With the rise in penetration of battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, the automotive industry is going through a profound shift. Global electric vehicle fluid market is likely to capture higher growth in forecast period alongside the market of Global electric vehicle market and Global electric vehicle battery market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

HVAC Filters by Technology Adoption and Industry Statistics Analysis Till 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, HVAC Filters Market by Material (Fiberglass, Synthetic Polymer, Carbon, and Metal), Technology (Electrostatic Precipitator, Activated Carbon, UV Filtration, HEPA, and Ionic Filtration), and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028. Degradation of air...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy