When the moon is right and the tide is high, beaches up and down Florida become a favorite haunt for a certain prehistoric arthropod looking for love. Horseshoe crabs congregate along the beaches every spring and fall. Since 2015, Florida wildlife officials and the University of Florida's Sea Grant program have been organizing volunteer patrols to help count and tag them. The patrols have helped document hotspots in Brevard County. Their work leads to better understanding behavior and recording the variables that might determine beaches critical for having babies.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO