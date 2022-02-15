ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Is nuclear an energy option for Oklahoma?

By Janice Francis-Smith
Journal Record
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY – Wednesday marks the 40th anniversary of the day the last effort to build a nuclear power plant in Oklahoma came to an end. Last week, a lawmaker requested a study to examine if a nuclear site is now a feasible option in Oklahoma, as state officials look at...

journalrecord.com

blackchronicle.com

New Oklahoma bill to change how rifles are carried in public

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – There is a bill making its way through the Oklahoma State Capitol that would change Oklahoma’s 2019 Open Carry Laws. The author of a new bill says changes are needed in the Oklahoma Self Defense Act to help law enforcement implement gun safety. “This...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Journal Record

Companies that sold natural gas during record spike identified

A year after an extreme winter storm gripped Oklahoma and the central United States, utility customers are finally getting a look at which companies sold natural gas during a record price spike. NextEra Energy Marketing LLC, a subsidiary of Florida-based utility and energy giant NextEra Energy Inc., led the pack...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmakers consider changing laws regarding guns

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers discussed a bill that could change the gun laws in Oklahoma. In regard to Senate Bill 1366, the author wants to change the "Defense Act" wording to also include firearms. KOCO 5’s Abigail Ogle looked into the proposed changes and the impact they could...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Bill to erase state income tax passes committee in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to gradually eliminate Oklahoma’s graduated income tax passed through a subcommittee this week. House Bill 3635, which was written by Rep. Mark Lepak, would set a flat income tax rate of 4.75% for 2023, and then when the general revenue grows by at least 5%, it would reduce another .5%.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

16 Best Waterfalls in Oklahoma

The state of Oklahoma has such natural beauty, it is no wonder that it also boasts some magnificent waterfalls. It is easy to add waterfall visits onto your Oklahoma vacation to see an incredible waterfall like Turner Falls in Davis, or plan a full getaway visiting the stunning waterfalls around the state. Some of the best waterfalls in Oklahoma are in natural areas, where you can add hiking and swimming to your day. A few of the best waterfalls in Oklahoma are man-made and located in city parks like Bricktown Falls in Oklahoma City. This is an easy way to enjoy waterfalls if you are unable to trek to the natural falls or do not have the time to do it. However you choose to enjoy Oklahoma’s waterfalls, you will not regret adding a few stops to see them into your vacation itinerary. Discover the best options with our list of the top waterfalls in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

11 Top-Rated Resorts in Oklahoma

We may earn a commission from affiliate links () Whether you are heading to a big city, like Tulsa or Oklahoma City, for business or a weekend escape or are hoping to take a relaxing fishing-focused vacation on a lake in the countryside, Oklahoma has resorts for all styles of trips, as well as different budgets. For a luxury stay in Oklahoma City, whether you are on a business trip or romantic getaway, The Skirvin Hilton Oklahoma City is an excellent pick. But if you are seeking something more contemporary and artsy, you’ll want to book the just-opened boutique 21c Museum Hotel. If you want more of a family-style retreat in the country, check out properties like Long Lake Resort, in a wooded area on a privately owned, fully stocked, natural lake near Poteau. Or for a spa getaway, as a couple or with a group of friends, the Echo Canyon Spa Resort is a great choice, with rooms and cottages and a fine-dining restaurant in a woodsy, natural setting. Whatever you want to do on your next vacation, find the best place to stay with our list of the top-rated resorts in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma abortion providers fight for health care options

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma abortion providers are fighting for health care options. Abortion providers said that they are bracing themselves for a world without the option of legal abortion. The providers said that they won’t stop fighting what they see as unconstitutional attacks on a legal health care option...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Journal Record

Oklahoma communities may lose pandemic relief funds

OKLAHOMA CITY – Towns in Oklahoma could lose out on millions of dollars’ worth of federal pandemic aid if they don’t act soon. According to the Oklahoma Municipal League, much of the money included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act relief package passed by Congress last year was intended for municipalities across the country set back financially by COVID-19.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Journal Record

Oklahoma Joe: Behind COVID-19’s mind-numbing numbers, stories of people

We need to look beyond numbers, especially when considering the last two years. The people most affected by a tragedy become muddled in the numbers and among the stories about perpetrators, controversies surrounding the deaths, conspiracies that last far into the future. We often overlook the victims who were like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Ahead Of Utility Bill Hikes, Oklahoma Regulators Release List of Fuel Providers Who Sold Billions To Utility Companies

Oklahoma regulators released a breakdown of the companies that sold billions to utility companies during a historic winter storm. In February 2021, winter storm Uri devastated power grids in Oklahoma and nearby states. Demand for natural gas and fuel surged, prompting utility companies to make emergency purchases while prices spiked.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Oklahoma to Share in Biden’s $5 Billion EV Charging Network Plan

Oklahoma will receive an estimated $66 million under President Biden’s $5 billion plan unveiled this week to create a growing EV charging network across the nation. The U.S. Energy Department provided a state-by-state breakdown of money under the 5-year plan. It listed Oklahoma has receiving $66,296,972 under the new National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
OKLAHOMA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Fun Facts about Oklahoma

Oklahoma is also famous for its nickname, “The Sooner State.”. Oklahoma’s official state meal, as set forth in 1988 by House Concurrent Resolution 1083, is black-eyed peas, chicken-fried steak, okra, squash, corn on the cob, cornbread, barbecue pork, biscuits, sausage and gravy, grits, strawberries and pecan pie. And some Tums.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Journal Record

Storm cost recovery plans OK’d

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted to approve two orders for state utilities to recover natural gas costs incurred during the February 2021 winter storm. The commission approved separate orders for CenterPoint Energy and Public Service Co. of Oklahoma. Commission Chair Dana Murphy said the PSO decision...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Rep. Files Bill To Create State Question On Death Penalty

An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill that would create a state question on whether the death penalty should exist in Oklahoma. Representative Mauree Turner of Oklahoma City introduced the bill and said, if passed, it would place the death penalty on the ballot as a state question for Oklahoma voters to decide on.
OKLAHOMA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Oklahoma With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 75.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of February 8. More than 895,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 114.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending February 8. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OKLAHOMA STATE

