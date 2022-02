In my opinion one of the most encouraging future technologies that we are developing today is hacking the nervous system through electromagnetic recording and stimulation. Nervous system signals are ultimately electrical, which is convenient because we have an entire mature technology based on controlling the flow of electricity. We also have increasingly powerful computers and software algorithms to both read and recreate these electrical signals. The actual limiting factor with this technology at present is the hardware – the electrodes we use to interface with nervous tissue. As this technology advances, so do our applications.

