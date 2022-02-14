ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Single-serve chocolate mug cake

Cover picture for the articleRecipe from Audrey’s kitchen. In a small bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Add milk and oil to dry ingredients...

30Seconds

Magic Vanilla Cake Recipe: Add Some Magic to Your Life With This Easy Cake Recipe

The magic of this vanilla magic cake recipe is that it separates into two layers from one batter. Some of my family thought it tasted like bread pudding, some said egg custard and others thought the top layer was like a sponge cake. You can't go wrong with any of those. We did think it needed a sauce of some kind, so consider serving it with bourbon butterscotch sauce, maple caramel sauce or a fruit sauce like raspberry, blueberry or lemon curd.
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
tastywoo.com

Moist Pineapple and Carrot Cake Recipe

This carrot and pineapple cake is so simple but still unique and very delicious! Easy to prepare, this beautiful cake can be a great holiday dessert for you and your family. And the best thing is that you can prepare it for any season. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For...
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
bakemag.com

Featured Recipe: Butterfinger Cookie Dough Bites

1 cup all-purpose flour (125 grams) 1/2 cup unsalted butter (115 grams) 3/4 cup dark brown sugar (165 grams) 4 (1.9 oz) Butterfinger ® Bars, coarsely chopped & divided (225 grams) 5 oz 60% cacao semisweet chocolate (140 grams) 1 tbsp canola oil (15 grams) 1 oz milk chocolate...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Peanut butter's a nutritious powerhouse

Give your family meals a powerful boost from breakfast to dinner with better-for-you recipes that pack a protein punch. Revamping the at-home menu with nutrition in mind can still include delicious dishes morning, noon and night. Adding a nutrient-rich powerhouse like peanuts as a key ingredient in meals throughout the...
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
lexiscleankitchen.com

Chocolate Gluten Free Pound Cake

This Chocolate Pound Cake is a gluten-free version of a classic dessert. It’s rich, perfectly dense, chocolatey, and topped off with homemade chocolate ganache!. This Gluten-Free Chocolate Pound Cake may just be my newest favorite dessert. Now, I’ve made a great gluten free pound cake before, and I loved it so much I knew I needed to make a chocolate version.
The Daily South

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.
tastecooking.com

Peanut Butter Cookies

One of my favourite recipes that I developed over lockdown were these cookies. At a time when going to the supermarket felt like survival of the fittest and eggs were tricky to come by, these vegan cookies saved the day many, many times. I’ve tweaked them a little from the original to allow for a shorter chilling time but, as with most of the cookies in this book, they freeze really well, allowing you to bake a couple at a time when you fancy them.
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate Irish Cream Loaf Cake Recipe

The recipe for the first chocolate cake might have become known in 1764. However, I really don’t know when is the first chocolate Irish cream loaf cake made – but this recipe is so old in my recipe-notebook that I hardly rewrote it. And it tastes so damn good – so I got to share it! It is simple and easy to do, it took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus around 45 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
Anthem Independent

A Protein-Packed Dessert

(Family Features) This Peanut Butter Crunch is powered by peanuts, a nutrient-rich superfood that delivers 19 vitamins and minerals plus 7 grams of protein per serving. It's a simple, sweet way to enjoy an at-home dessert without ditching health goals.
italianchoco.com

Flourless Chocolate Citrus Fruit Cake Recipe

An amazing spring summer dessert that will melt in your mouth! This flourless Italian chocolate citrus fruit cake is so easy and simple to prepare, which makes it a perfect quick treat. Plus, it’s gluten-free, well moist, and incredibly delicious! Try the following recipe:. Ingredients:. 1 orange. 1 Key...
Fox11online.com

White Chocolate Raspberry Bundt Cake

1 1/4 cups mini white chocolate chips, (if using regular size chips roughly chop. 3–4 cups powdered sugar (depending on how sweet you want it) Grease and flour a bundt pan and preheat your oven to 350-degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine cake mix, dry pudding mix, sour cream, eggs, water and oil. Mix until well combined, stir in white chocolate chips.
Wide Open Eats

The 10 Best Chocolate Dessert Recipes That Aren't Cake

The season of love is upon us with Valentine's Day coming up, and you know what that means: chocolate desserts everywhere. Chocolate became associated with Valentine's Day when a man named Richard Cadbury (yes, that Cadbury!) designed a heart-shaped box in 1861 for the February holiday so that his chocolates could be given as gifts. Now, chocolates themselves have become symbol of romance!
