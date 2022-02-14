ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ray LaMontagne to visit Stifel Theatre

By Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay LaMontagne’s “Monovision Tour 2022” is at Stifel Theatre with a...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
zumic.com

Ray LaMontagne Sets 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne has announced his first run of 2022 tour dates in conjunction with his newest album, Monovision. The upcoming shows are set for May and June, making stops at large-scale theatres, auditoriums, and amphitheaters across North America. According to a press release, Ray and his trio will "perform live for the first time the songs from his album Monovision as well as hits from across his catalog." The opening act on select dates will be Nashville musician Sierra Ferrell.
MUSIC
Beach Beacon

Tom Papa to visit Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

CLEARWATER — Stand-up comedian Tom Papa will bring his act to the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Feb. 12, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Tickets, starting at $27.50, are on sale now. Visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or call 727-791-7400. With more than 20...
CLEARWATER, FL
9NEWS

Ray LaMontagne announces Red Rocks concert

MORRISON, Colo. — Ray LaMontagne will headline a concert this summer at Colorado's most-famous music venue. LaMontagne will be joined by Sierra Ferrell on The Monovision Tour at venues across the United States this summer. LaMontagne will be playing songs from his new album "Monovision" as well as some of his old favorites.
DENVER, CO
PennLive.com

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne to perform in Hershey

Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will perform at the Hershey Theatre, 15 E. Caracas Ave., Hershey, at. 7:30 p.m. May 31. Sierra Ferrell will be the opening act. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 and can be purchased online at online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com. LaMontagne will be touring...
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lamontagne
mdtheatreguide.com

Theatre Review: ‘A.D. 16’ at Olney Theatre Center￼

In a way, the idea of reviewing a show that is soon to be sold out seems redundant. Everyone knows this is an awesome piece of work—a Broadway classic in the making—so why bother?. If for any reason you can’t catch the current production of “A.D. 16” at...
OLNEY, MD
bestclassicbands.com

Ringo Starr Adds Dates to 2022 Tour

Ringo Starr has announced several new dates for his rescheduled 2022 North American tour with his All Starr Band. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020. On March 27 of that year, he moved it to 2021 citing concern and caution for the well being of fans, crew and staff due to the Covid-19 crisis. The band lineup has changed slightly as well. Continuing are Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, and Hamish Stuart. Due to scheduling conflicts, Gregg Rolie is being replaced by Edgar Winter.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Musical Theater#Sierra Ferrell
The Oakland Press

Elton John’s farewell is for real, guitarist says

Davey Johnstone knows some fans roll their eyes when they hear Elton John talk about a farewell tour. And the guitarist acknowledges that his friend and longtime employer has teased retirement more than once in the 50 years they’ve been working together. But Johnstone, who doubles as John’s music...
MUSIC
News On 6

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony To Perform At Cain's Ballroom

The Cain's Ballroom announced on Monday that Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at the historic venue this summer. The rap group is set to perform on Thursday, June 23, 2022, and tickets go on sale this Friday, February 11, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the Cain's box office, by phone at 800-514-3849 or online by clicking HERE.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Hear Jimi Hendrix Jam with Eric Burdon and War in His Final Public Performance

On September 16, 1970, Eric Burdon and the band War were in the midst of a residency at the legendary London jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s. On that particular night, there was a special guest in the club, who – impressed with the band – had a strong urge to get up and jam with them, an urge he soon acted upon. That guest? One James Marshall Hendrix.
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Quick Takes: CSN, The Beatles, America, Lindsey Buckingham, Steve Winwood, Billy Idol

Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Outsider.com

Beatles’ Ringo Starr Announces New 2022 Tour: ‘I’ve Really Missed It’

Beatles fans rejoice! After a lengthy hiatus from touring, Ringo Starr and His All-Starr band are hitting the road once again this spring. The tour kicks off with back-to-back performances in Rama, Ontario on May 27 and 28. Starr and Co. will then travel the eastern United States, performing nightly until their final show on June 26 in Clearwater, Florida. Details of the tour stops and dates can be found on Starr’s website.
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of the debut live performance of their 1997 rarity, "Fixxxer", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts last month in San Francisco, CA. The band delivered the closing track from "Reload" during a December 17 show at the Chase Center in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kevin Hart will bring his 'Reality Check' tour to Enterprise Center

Kevin Hart will bring his “Reality Check” tour to Enterprise Center with a show at 7 p.m. Sept. 24. This is the comedian-actor's first tour in five years. A support act will be announced. Tickets are $49.50-$158.50 and go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at livenation.com.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Finally Set to Return to the Road This Spring

After two delays, Ringo Starr will finally launch his tour with his All Starr Band this spring. The trek is set to launch with two nights at the Casino Rama in Rama, Ontario, May 27 and 28. From there, Starr will make his way around the East Coast — including three nights at the Beacon Theatre in New York City — then down south. The run wraps on June 26 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida.  Tickets for all shows are on sale now. Complete information is available on Starr’s website. For the 2022 tour, the All Starr Band lineup will boast...
CLEARWATER, FL
radiokmzn.com

KEITH RICHARDS TO RELEASE 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF SOLO ALBUM 'MAIN OFFENDER'

BMG has announced that in honor of the 30th anniversary of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards’ acclaimed solo album Main Offender, the record label will release a limited edition super-deluxe boxset on March 18. Featuring a number of previously unreleased songs from the Winos Live In London ’92 performance...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy