Ray LaMontagne to visit Stifel Theatre

Crosby, Stills, & Nash have joined forces to show solidarity to Neil Young and urge their labels to pull their collective music from the Spotify streaming service. A rare joint statement from the estranged trio reads: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.” (Press release)

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO