The SAT is going digital in an attempt to stay relevant as many colleges have, or plan to, make the test optional or eliminate it altogether. The new online SAT test will first be implemented to international students in the spring of 2023 and U.S. students in spring of 2024. The College Board, the non-profit that runs the SATs, announced the changes on Jan. 25. The test will be two hours instead of three and can be taken on students’ personal laptops or computers (devices will be provided for students who need them).

