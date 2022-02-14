ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Potter on 100 games, away form and Ronaldo

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraham Potter has been speaking to the media before Brighton’s game with Manchester United on Tuesday. Potter says the squad will be the same as for the win against Watford at the weekend. He is hoping Enock Mwepu will be back for the end of...

www.bbc.com

SkySports

Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes score as Ralf Rangnick's side move up to fourth

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his goal drought in emphatic style as Manchester United moved up to fourth in the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Brighton at Old Trafford. Ronaldo had gone six games without scoring but blasted home before Lewis Dunk's red card dented Brighton's hopes and Bruno Fernandes' strike added late gloss to the score.
The Independent

If Cristiano Ronaldo is not scoring, what else does he offer to Manchester United?

This is Cristiano Ronaldo’s longest barren spell in front of goal in 13 years. That it currently stands at just six games demonstrates what a truly extraordinary player he has been over that period – a goalscorer almost beyond comparison in the modern game – but there were times at Old Trafford on Saturday that when you wondered if this is more than a dry patch.“Of course he would have wished to score, I would have wished him to score,” Ralf Rangnick, the United manager, said after yet another Ronaldo blank and yet another occasion when Manchester United had thrown...
fourfourtwo.com

Graham Potter’s courage in adversity rewarded as landmark game looms

Brighton boss Graham Potter admits it was a major battle to convince the doubters he was cut out for Premier League management as he prepares to take charge of his 100th top-flight game. Potter was tasked with improving Albion’s style of play after being the surprise choice to replace the...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo ends barren run as Man Utd climb back into top four

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four. The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo...
vavel.com

Graham Potter relishes chance to face 'world class' Cristiano Ronaldo as Brighton prepare for Manchester United

Graham Potter remains convinced of five-time Balon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's devastating ability, despite the forwards recent struggles as Manchester United's talisman. Speaking before Brighton & Hove Albion's imminent Premier League fixture away to Manchester United,, Potter expressed his eagerness to face the legendary forward, and played down talks of a European finish.
Tribal Football

Brighton boss Potter: Man Utd will overcome form slump

Brighton boss Graham Potter expects tonight's opponents Manchester United to rediscover their best form. Potter's team head to United who, under Ralf Rangnick, have been good at creating goalscoring opportunities, but sometimes struggled to put them away. The Albion head coach says it's an all too familiar feeling for him,...
ESPN

Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea 8/10 as Manchester United get back to winning ways

Manchester United kept their European hopes alive as Ralf Rangnick's side returned to winning ways with a vital 2-0 win over 10-man Brighton on Tuesday. The Red Devils were poor in the first half and could have been dead and buried had the visitors taken the chances. The best of them fell to Jakub Moder, who was twice spectacularly thwarted by David de Gea either side of a Jadon Sancho effort.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo ends goal drought

Follow live reaction from the Premier League as Manchester United returned to winning ways and Cristiano Ronaldo ended his scoring drought against 10-man Brighton.Jadon Sancho had the first chance of the match after being slipped in by Ronaldo’s back-heel, only to be denied by Robert Sanchez’s outstretched arm.It was Brighton who had the better of the opening half, however, with David de Gea producing a stunning stop to deny Jakub Moder’s header for the impressive visitors.But the match turned shortly after the restart and in the space of 90 seconds, as Ronaldo fired a brilliant finish past Sanchez to open the scoring and Lewis Dunk was sent off for bringing down Anthony Elanga.Bruno Fernandes added a second to seal the win in stoppage time. The result moves Ralf Rangnick’s side ahead of West Ham and back into the Premier League’s top four, while ending a run of three matches without a win in all competitions.Follow live reaction below:
