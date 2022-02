It has been reported by Level Aerobatics Technologies that there is a severe shortage of workers who are needed to pick fruit at orchards, which is what prompted them to develop the Tevel FAR drone. The Flying Autonomous Robots (FARs) consists of a base vehicle that will traverse up and down rows of fruit trees and work with a series of four drones to pick fruit directly from the trees. The drones utilize artificial intelligence (AI)-baed technology thanks to onboard cameras to pinpoint ripe fruit that's suitable for being harvested.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO