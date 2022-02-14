Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mikaila Adams
Oil & Gas Journal
 2 days ago

BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
POLITICO

A judge denied Nebraska Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's motion to move his trial to his home state. It's scheduled to start in California in March.

The GOP lawmaker has pleaded not guilty to the three false-statement charges. Not having it: A federal judge has denied Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's (R-Neb.) request to have his trial on false-statement charges moved from Los Angeles to Omaha. U.S. District Court Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. said in a five-page order...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bismarck Tribune

Oil companies call Bakken 'mature' as they ramp down North Dakota plans

The Bakken’s boom days appear to be over. Oil companies have adopted a new term to describe the western North Dakota oil patch: “mature.”. That’s the word State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms heard many times on a recent trip to a conference in Texas where he met with leaders from 10 companies with wells in the Bakken.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LoneStar 92

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Technology
Bloomberg

US Faces Teacher Shortage as Workers Quit Rapidly

In December, 143,000 workers in the education sector quit their jobs, according to the US Department of Labor. The number of job openings in the national education sector increased by 58,000 compared to November. That brings total openings for the current academic year to 2.43 million, a 53% jump from the same time period a year before. President of Kelly Education Nicola Soares talks about the issue on Bloomberg Quicktake's Focus. (Source: Bloomberg)
EDUCATION
Family Handyman

Why Lumber Prices Are Soaring Again in 2022

The price of lumber in the U.S. has been on a roller coaster since the start of the pandemic. A host of factors drove the price up and down the last two years, creating uncertainty for homebuilders and anyone looking to purchase lumber for a project. Lumber prices peaked in...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

ConocoPhillips to Weigh $1B Permian Sale

Encouraged by surging oil prices, the U.S. shale industry is in rebound mode. ConocoPhillips, one of North America’s largest energy explorers, is considering a sale of operations worth more than $1 billion in the Permian Basin, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company is working with...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s ‘6666’: The 5 Animals Most Likely to Kill Jimmy Down in Texas

Leaving the Yellowstone: More people die from animal-related causes in Texas than any other state. Good luck, Jimmy. You’re gonna need it. When Paramount Network announced their Texas-based Yellowstone spinoff, 6666, they did so with the promise of seeing Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) become a true cowboy as part of America’s most historied ranch. Much of Yellowstone Season 4 was devoted to setting up this story, too. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) even goes as far as to refer to Jimmy as “Jim” for the first time – marking him a man after his initial Lone Star State journey.
TEXAS STATE
expressnews.com

Texas rancher sues ConocoPhillips to protect endangered wildcat

A Texas rancher has sued a national oil and gas company that he accuses of harming the habitat of an endangered species of wildcat on his property in DeWitt County. Mike Hamilton, co-owner of his family’s ranch near Cuero, filed a lawsuit in late January against Burlington Resources Oil and Gas Co. LP and its parent company, ConocoPhillips, saying the defendants intend to drill in a pasture where the jaguarundi, an endangered cat, has reportedly been sighted multiple times.
TEXAS STATE
zycrypto.com

$120B Oil and Gas Giant ConocoPhillips Joins The Bitcoin Mining Fuel Business

ConocoPhillips, one of the world’s largest independent oil and gas exploration companies is utilizing its extra gas to power Bitcoin mining. According to a Tuesday report by CNBC, the company disclosed that it is currently running a pilot project in Bakken, an oil-rich region in North Dakota where it had been selling excess gas to a third party Bitcoin miner, instead of burning it off.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rig count up a second straight week

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil was up by two to 497 this week. That followed a climb of four oil rigs the week before, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 613, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, buoyed by risks to U.S. and global supplies. March West Texas Intermediate crude was up $2.17, or 2.4%, at $92.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UPI News

11 states under threat of severe weather this week

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- AccuWeather forecasters have been watching out for a major severe weather outbreak since last week, and their latest forecast shows a clearer picture of how that outbreak could unfold around the middle of this week. The severe weather outbreak will be associated with a potent storm...
ENVIRONMENT
oilandgas360.com

U.S. rig count increased by 3 this week, at 613

This week’s Baker Hughes rig count shows that U.S. had an increase of 3 over last week, resulting in a total count of 613 rigs. Canada had an increase of 1 over last week, resulting in a total Canadian count of 218 rigs. Breakdown by region. Of the regions...
INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Permian Oil Output Sets Another Record

Permian output continues to exceed every OPEC member, except Saudi Arabia. Production from America’s Permian Basin reached a record high for the third month in a row in January as a red-hot price rally keeps shale drillers busy. Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Oil & Gas Journal

Crescent Energy to acquire Uinta basin oil assets for $815 million

Crescent Energy Co. agreed to acquire Uinta basin assets from Verdun Oil Co. II LLC for $815 million. Post-closing, the company plans to operate two rigs in the basin for the remainder of the year with capital of $225-275 million. Crescent’s revised 2022 capital budget is expected to be $600-700 million.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

