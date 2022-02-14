Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Rick Wilkinson
Oil & Gas Journal
 2 days ago

The Jewish Press

Electricity Price Hike on Tuesday

The Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) announced Monday that starting February 1 (Tuesday), Israelis will be paying 5.7 percent more for their electricity. Israel’s Channel 12 television news reported the decision about a month ago, saying prices were expected to rise by 4.9 percent. The increase, according to IEC, is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Smithonian

Five Fascinating Ice Age Finds Discovered in Yukon Permafrost

In Canada’s Yukon territory, towering pine and spruce forests drape over rolling hills and the Yukon River and its winding tributaries cut valleys into the landscape. Winters in this northwest corner of Canada are harsh, but the warm summer months are illuminated by sunshine until midnight. Even further north,...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Oil and gas giant BP to partner Aberdeen's hydrogen plans

Oil and gas giant BP has been confirmed as the commercial partner for Aberdeen's hydrogen ambitions. It has already been projected that hundreds of jobs could be created within 10 years if the city becomes a leading hydrogen hub. Aberdeen City Council's city growth and resources committee has now approved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shropshire Star

'Dirty scrubbers' clean Oswestry bank in fossil fuel protest

A Shropshire bank got an unscheduled clean by protesters to highlight its corporation's role in funding fossil fuels. A group of ‘dirty scrubbers’ brought sponges, mops and buckets in an attempt to clean up the Oswestry branch of Barclays at the weekend. Scrubbing the bank’s windows and polishing the interior, the group called out Barclays for investing in fossil fuels and accusing it of ‘greenwash’.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Narrabri mine expansion would make it dirtiest thermal coalmine in Australia, environmentalists say

A $400m mine expansion earmarked for approval by the New South Wales government would become the dirtiest thermal coal project in Australia, a public hearing has heard. Whitehaven Coal’s Narrabri underground expansion was incompatible with the state government’s 2030 climate targets and should be rejected, environment group Lock the Gate told the NSW Independent Planning Commission (IPC) on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mental_Floss

What Is Imitation Crab Made Of?

Like Beyond Meat and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, the name imitation crab better describes what the product isn't rather than what it is. When the ingredient appears in dishes like California rolls and crab rangoon, its true identity is rarely advertised. So, if imitation crab isn't crab, what is it made of, exactly?
FOOD & DRINKS
Nature.com

Titanium dioxide particles frequently present in face masks intended for general use require regulatory control

Although titanium dioxide (TiO2) is a suspected human carcinogen when inhaled, fiber-grade TiO2 (nano)particles were demonstrated in synthetic textile fibers of face masks intended for the general public. STEM-EDX analysis on sections of a variety of single use and reusable face masks visualized agglomerated near-spherical TiO2 particles in non-woven fabrics, polyester, polyamide and bi-component fibers. Median sizes of constituent particles ranged from 89 to 184Â nm, implying an important fraction of nano-sized particles (<"‰100Â nm). The total TiO2 mass determined by ICP-OES ranged from 791 to 152,345Â Âµg per mask. The estimated TiO2 mass at the fiber surface ranged from 17 to 4394Â Âµg, and systematically exceeded the acceptable exposure level to TiO2 by inhalation (3.6Â Âµg), determined based on a scenario where face masks are worn intensively. No assumptions were made about the likelihood of the release of TiO2 particles itself, since direct measurement of release and inhalation uptake when face masks are worn could not be assessed. The importance of wearing face masks against COVID-19 is unquestionable. Even so, these results urge for in depth research of (nano)technology applications in textiles to avoid possible future consequences caused by a poorly regulated use and to implement regulatory standards phasing out or limiting the amount of TiO2 particles, following the safe-by-design principle.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Bitcoin market prepares for ‘storm’ approaching

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market could be set for a tumultuous few weeks of price movements amid “approaching storm clouds”, according to leading crypto analysts.The latest report from on-chain data provider Glassnode warned of “numerous macro headwinds” that could heavily impact the price of bitcoin next month, from the tightening of Fed policy to potential war in Ukraine.The cryptocurrency has already experienced extreme volatility over the last few months, peaking at an all-time high above $68,000 in November before crashing below $34,000 in January.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketInvestors and traders appear to already be pricing in...
CURRENCIES

