Do you want to help with wild turkey conservation and have fun doing it? Sure you do. Turkeys for Tomorrow (TFT), a 501(c)3 non-profit conservation group proudly supported by Realtree, is offering you the chance to win the hunt of a lifetime and support conservation. Enter the raffle to chase Rio Grande gobblers in Texas with Realtree’s Tyler Jordan or turkey hunting legend Phillip Culpepper, Jr., host of Spring Thunder on Realtree 365. The hunt will take place April 22-24, and will be filmed and used for promoting Turkeys for Tomorrow. Cost is $25 per ticket, but the chance won't last long. The raffle ends March 1, 2022 (12:30 p.m., Eastern Time). Go here to purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win, or click on the image below.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO