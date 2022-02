The new Start menu on Windows 11 is one of the main features of the new OS. It is centered, unlike the previous versions, and some users find this better. However, since the OS is new, there have been glitches that disrupt users, like clicking on Start doesn’t do anything, and some users have also complained about the Start menu not appearing at all. However, fortunately with every update, Microsoft is trying to resolve these issues, but if for some reason this doesn’t work out for you, you can easily try these fixes. This tutorial will show you how to fix a broken Windows 11 Start Menu.

