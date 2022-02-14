Member Info for Buda_

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Wednesday. Air Liquide said achieved an excellent annual performance in 2021 despite the pandemic and strong inflationary pressures related to an increase in energy prices during the second half. The Paris-based industrial gas supplier reported total revenue of EUR23.34 billion, up 14% from EUR20.49 billion in 2020. Air Liquide's earnings per share for the year rose to EUR5.45, from EUR5.16 in 2020. Likewise, net profit rose 5.6% to EUR2.57 billion from EUR2.44 billion.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO