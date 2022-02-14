ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams' Super Bowl Blueprint?

By David Harrison
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 21 hours ago

It's been said that the NFL is a copycat league, and teams have to learn how to beat the best in their own division before trying to win a Super Bowl.

The Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC North on their way to a championship loss, and the Los Angeles Rams took the NFC West crown before stepping into the postseason and climbing to the top of the NFL mountain.

And for the first time in a couple of years, the Washington Commanders can look to a champion, and say, 'Hey, we can do that too!'.

It's hard to look at the Super Bowl-winning teams of 2020-21 to look for a sure-fire blueprint. With the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, a team needs to simply draft a game-changing franchise quarterback, and do it without trading all its picks in the process. In 2021, simply wait for the greatest quarterback of all time to look for a new team to lead.

No, the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't leave too many breadcrumbs to follow when Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady led them to titles.

But the Rams are different, and the path they chose was filled with ridicule, all the way up to their Lombardi Trophy celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hof2w_0eETvvT400
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In a certain light, the theory is simple: Draft picks are for the future, veterans are for right now.

The Rams chose winning today, over maybe winning in the future. And they paid for it. Up front, for the services of cornerback Jalen Ramsey, running back Sony Michel, receiver Odell Beckham Jr., quarterback Matthew Stafford and outside linebacker Von Miller, Los Angeles spent first-round picks from 2020-23, a 2022 second-round pick, third-rounders in 2021 and 22, fourth-rounders in 2021 and 23, a sixth this year, and a seventh in next year's NFL Draft.

And became the butt of every fanbase outside of their own, for most of the offseason.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Worth Trading Washington's First-Round Pick?

According to several executives, the asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo could be giving up the No. 11 pick

10 hours ago

10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7XDz_0eETvvT400
By David Harrison

How Can Commanders Duplicate Rams Super Bowl Blueprint?

For the first time in a couple seasons, something worth copying, from a Super Bowl Champion

11 hours ago

11 hours ago

Draft, Trade or Keep: What Do Commanders Fans Want at QB?

The Commanders have a couple options under center for next season, but which direction will they go in?

16 hours ago

16 hours ago

Then came the regular season, a win over the Buccaneers early, a division title, and by the time Super Bowl LVI came around, nobody was laughing anymore.

Where the Rams were strong, it mattered. Where they weren't, it didn't.

Where does Washington stand in relation to the Rams blueprint?

The Commanders have one of the top rising wide receivers in the league in Terry McLaurin. Washington's pass rush has Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, and Chase Young looking on pace to return in early 2022. The pass defense has good bones but needs a true difference-maker.

And the team needs their quarterback.

All told, Washington's roster isn't far off, and an elite pass rush can make almost any secondary look championship caliber.

What it might take to get over the hump are the guts to go for it. To use future potential as collateral to finance present-day success.

And to withstand all the grief that comes with it as fans and media ridicule the selling of draft picks.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rams’ Cooper Kupp’s stunned reaction to winning Super Bowl MVP

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, 23-20. Los Angeles trailed 20-16 with just under two minutes remaining. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford knew where to go. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP afterward. Kupp had a surprising reaction to winning...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On Rams Final Drive

The Los Angeles Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Matthew Stafford led the Rams on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald sealed the victory with a pressure on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. There...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
theScore

4 takeaways from the Rams' Super Bowl victory over the Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams scored a late touchdown to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. Let's take a closer look at what went down. Los Angeles constructed a championship-caliber roster by acquiring and leaning on pricey veterans. That strategy showed some cracks when Odell Beckham Jr. left the game after hurting his knee in the second quarter. With wideout Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee already out with injuries, the Rams' depth was sorely tested. In the end, L.A.'s stars justified the wisdom of the team's approach.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Two Rams players earned massive bonuses during Super Bowl run

The Los Angeles Rams have plenty of reasons to celebrate their big win in Super Bowl LVI, but two of their players had a lot more riding on the game than their teammates. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth earned huge incentive bonuses during the Rams’ postseason run. Each player on the team got $300,000 in bonus money when all was said and done, but Beckham and Whitworth made much more. Beckham took home an extra $3 million and Whitworth made $1.5 million.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Rams Star Cooper Kupp

In just under an hour, the Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. It’s just like another home game for the Rams, who call SoFi Stadium home during the regular season. Of course, there’s a little more on the line this Sunday night.
NFL
FanSided

Matthew Stafford’s wife, family give Rams QB heartfelt send-off before Super Bowl 56

Matthew Stafford’s family gave the Los Angeles Rams quarterback a send-off as he left for Super Bowl 56. Matthew Stafford has never gotten to reach this point. But after spending 12 years with the Detroit Lions and being traded to the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford is competing in his first-ever Super Bowl. It was a long time coming for the former Georgia Bulldog, as he gets ready to bring home his first Super Bowl ring.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Washington Commanders#The Kansas City Chiefs#Lombardi Trophy
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Donald reports

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and a big part of the game will come down to how well the Rams pass rush, led by star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, can get to Joe Burrow. On NBC’s Super Bowl pregame show, Rodney Harrison...
NFL
Popculture

Matthew Stafford Sends Emotional Message to Lions Fans After Leading Rams to Super Bowl Win

Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night. And as much as he loves the Rams and their fans, the Super Bowl champion quarterback knows that he established himself as a good player when he was with the Detroit Lions. When speaking to the NFL Network after Super Bowl LVI, Stafford was asked about his thoughts about Lions fans supporting him despite not playing for the team anymore.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How to watch Bengals vs. Rams in Super Bowl LVI

It all comes down to this. The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will battle it out in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday with the Lombardi Trophy on the line. Cincinnati is making its first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season and third appearance overall. Joe Burrow and Co. will be looking to secure the franchise’s first-ever championship.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
Miami Herald

Rams Top Bengals: How Cowboys Can Borrow from ‘Risk’ of Super Bowl XVI

It is a bit of a cliche that played itself out over the course of Super Bowl Week, leading up to the "loaded'' Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 victory over the "upstart'' Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday's LVI showdown at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. The Rams' roster is supposedly "all Hollywood,''...
NFL
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy