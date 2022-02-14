ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas, Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton Added to Eagle FC 46

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo bouts have been added to the Eagle FC 46 lineup, as Ray Borg will face Ricky Bandejas at bantamweight, while heavyweight champ Rizvan Kuniev will defend his crown against Anthony Hamilton. Eagle FC promoter Khabib Nurmagomedov informed ESPN of the matchups on Monday. Eagle FC 46 takes place...

www.sherdog.com

