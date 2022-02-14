Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas, Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton Added to Eagle FC 46

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the PFL and UFC on ESPN+ live on your computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. The mixed martial arts run of Tyron Woodley is far from being over. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight titleholder Woodley (19-7-1) has recently focused on boxing after fighting out of his UFC contract. “The Chosen One” has locked horns twice with YouTube sensation and entrepreneur Jake Paul, suffering back-to-back losses. Now, Woodley returns to MMA as an expert panel member on the upcoming Professional Fighters League Challenger Series. While talking with Sherdog, Woodley drew a comparison between what fans saw during the recent Super Bowl halftime show and the intent of the PFL judging panel: find the next big star and offer him the right platform to shine.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO