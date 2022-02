It has been six years since a new "Star Trek" film has been released. You could fire up Paramount+ right now and consume plenty of recent television series to transport you to the final frontier, but in terms of big screen motion picture stories of Starfleet, we have nothing definitive on the horizon. There was talk of a Quentin Tarantino film, and a script from "Star Trek: Discovery" writer Kalinda Vazquez is underway. But who knows what will actually get made?

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO