CONCORD - State officials announced on Friday that an initial round of 500,000 COVID-19 test kits are now available at all 67 NH Liquor & Wine Outlet locations. "Since the start of this pandemic, we have been identifying gaps to meet needs to stay ahead of the pandemic," said Gov. Chris Sununu, "We broke down barriers that other states are facing and quickly procured these at-home tests that we plan to pass along to our citizens at-cost. Easy access to at-home tests is one of the most important tools we have at limiting the spread of COVID and I would like to thank all who made this effort a reality."

CONCORD, NH ・ 11 DAYS AGO