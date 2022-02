'Clothes speak for men, and design is about business!'. I think it's undeniably normal to pay attention to appearance. This is what rushes at the very beginning and paints the initial picture.It's important to make a good impression. It's not just about people! The analogy can be drawn with anything. In our case, this is the design that you apply to your business. However, everything is not so primitive here. Of course, when the thought of the importance of appearance hit the heads of businesses, they didn't miss a beat and filled their websites and apps with the latest super features. However, entrepreneurs went the wrong way! Super functionality does not equal an optimal, convenient and concise interface. Let's remember a little secret. Success is on the side of those who remember the importance and necessity of UI design.

