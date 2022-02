Is Ordinary Joe new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll discuss where things stand now, and then also what the future of the series could look like. Since we don’t want to keep you waiting, we suppose the right place to start is by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way: There is no installment on the air tonight. Last week marked the season 1 finale, which is why there were so many big reveals at the end of it. Joe, through all three of his timelines, was ready to make a big move in his romantic life. However, it’s also unclear in every single one what is going to happen for him next. There was a LOT set up for a possible season 2, but whether or not we get it is a totally different story.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO