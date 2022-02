BLOCKS DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) LLC, worked with crypto-friendly Wyoming legislatures to build the first legally registered DAO LLC in the world. BLOCKS is committed to connecting industries and enterprise-grade technologies to blockchain, with an industry and blockchain agnostic approach. The BLOCKS token is at the heart of the BLOCKS DAO and Builder Program, stewarding everything from on-chain governance to enterprise transactions in the BLOCKS Builders’ partnerships. The foundation of BLOCKS is the goal to connect the world, regardless of industry application, through decentralization; at BLOCKS, Decentralization Connects Us All.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO