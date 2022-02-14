ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mitski releases first album of the year, “Laurel Hell.”

By Steven Pappas, Editor-in-Chief
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Feb. 4, Japanese alternative/indie singer-songwriter Mitski released the album “Laurel Hell” to all music streaming platforms. “Laurel Hell” is the first album Mitski has released since 2018 and consists of 11 short, but memorable, songs. “The album was very coherent but also very...

MUSIC
Telegraph

Mitski: Laurel Hell, review: Harry Styles fans are in for a melancholic shock

In 2019, Mitski, the indie-rock singer who made her name with emotionally charged albums about the highs and lows of modern life and relationships, told her fans that she was quitting music. Only two years later, however, she’s back, and the isolation of the pandemic appears to have offered her the perfect vehicle for reinvention – if at a cost.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Mitski – ‘Laurel Hell’ review: meta musings set to her grandest music yet

After releasing her fifth album ‘Be The Cowboy’ in 2018, Mitski found herself at an impasse. As touring wrapped up for her best record to date – a baroque blending of gothic grandeur and twisted disco – she told fans that, after a milestone show at New York’s Central Park the following year, she’d be stepping away from the stage “indefinitely”.
MUSIC
State
Texas State
stereoboard.com

This Week’s New Releases: Mitski, Bastille And Black Country, New Road

What a week! Mitski has released the long awaited follow-up to 2018’s ‘Be The Cowboy’, Bastille are back with LP #4, and Black Country, New Road have released their second. For the latter it will be their last with vocalist-guitarist Isaac Wood, who announced he was leaving the band in January.
MUSIC
CHICAGO READER

Mitski returns to music stronger than ever with Laurel Hell

In summer 2019, Mitski Miyawaki (born Mitsuki Francis Laycock) announced that she would be playing her “last show, indefinitely” that September. The singer-songwriter, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, who’d become an indie-rock phenom, later clarified that she wasn’t retiring but rather taking a hiatus—she’d spent more than five years on a grueling tour schedule and at least twice that long entirely dedicated to her craft. As she told Rolling Stone in December 2021, “I could see a future self, who would put out music for the sake of keeping the machine running. And that really scared me.” Taking a step back from your career just as your star is on the rise isn’t an easy choice, but Mitski’s return to the limelight this year has shown that refocusing and prioritizing yourself can pay off; her gorgeous new full-length, Laurel Hell, consists mostly of songs she started writing in 2018. Now based in Nashville, Mitski named the album after the flowery yet poisonous mountain laurel, which is native to the eastern and southern U.S. and can grow dense enough to be impassable—according to legend, it’s killed people who’ve tried. It’s easy to find metaphors in something beautiful but potentially dangerous (a musical career, a tumultuous relationship), and Mitski uses the concept to weave emotionally complex tales. The somber “Heat Lightning” kicks off with an intro like the Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs” minus all the droning, then builds into a rich, piano-flecked ballad. Written with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson, “The Only Heartbreaker” asks whether a person who makes the mistakes in a relationship might also be the only one fighting for it; it’s a pop anthem that could be the theme to a long-lost 80s movie about a small-town underdog turned local hero. Many of us have had to pause our regular lives due to the pandemic, and though Mitski’s time away was of her own choosing, Laurel Hell encourages us to see our involuntary periods of quiet reflection as incubators for future triumphs.
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Mitski Turns Ambiguity Into a Power Source on ‘Laurel Hell’

“Sometimes I think I am free,” Mitski sings nearly halfway through her new album, “Until I find I am back in line again.” The moment comes during “Everyone,” one of the more understated, easy-to-gloss-over numbers on Laurel Hell, a record that both buries and embeds its meaning in synthesizer sheen. If the singer-songwriter’s previous records, like 2014’s unfettered Bury Me At Makeout Creek or 2016’s breakthrough Puberty 2, introduced Mitski Miyawaki as an open-hearted chronicler of millennial malaise, her latest work is a much more emotionally tentative offering.
MUSIC
Person
Mitski
Laredo Morning Times

Mitski Returns From a Hiatus With the Midtempo Melancholy of “Laurel Hell’: Album Review

Mitski Miyawaki’s rise through the indie rock ranks is the stuff of envy, even if she herself seems to be of two minds as to whether it should be. The 31-year-old’s most recent albums, 2016’s “Puberty 2” and 2018’s “Be the Cowboy,” earned spots on countless best-of lists, millions of streams, and TikTok meme-ification, thanks to an enthralling ability to locate unexpected wild emotions in gentle moments and deliver them in poetic yet memorable hooks. At times that adoration has felt like it has turned Mitski into an ice sculpture: her immaculately carved art deserving the gawking, while she herself becomes more idea than human, something mystic and susceptible to melt away if you get too close.
MUSIC
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ cuts with pure, silver fury

Mitski’s sixth studio album “Laurel Hell,” released on Saturday, Feb. 4, is a distant, synthy opus that looms over its listener, leaving behind an unshakeable lingering dread. It is Mitski to the highest degree. Coming out of a nearly three-year hiatus originally intended to be a permanent...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Mitski's Laurel Hell Succeeds in Spite of Its Identity Crisis

Mitski is always beckoning, no matter how she may recoil. Her work stacks contradictory compulsions: She wants, and wants to be wanted; at any moment, she’ll offer herself up, or be taken, or take. She has all the power, and none. She can’t have enough or be enough for even herself.
MUSIC
Old Gold Black

Mitski’s “Laurel Hell” explores fame and relationships

On Feb. 4, Mitski released “Laurel Hell”, her sixth — and potentially final — studio album. Her goal for the album was simple: to make meaningful music that served as an honest depiction of who she is. With a runtime of only 32:25 minutes, the album...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

The meaning of Mitski's Laurel Hell is frighteningly beautiful

Mitski’s new album, Laurel Hell, was released on 4 February 2022, but what’s the meaning of the title? It’s surprisingly sinister. Laurel Hell, Mitski’s sixth album, acknowledges her hiatus from music while documenting a period of her life where she questioned the value of making music. It also reflects on her position as a celebrity, where millions of eyes are focused on her every move.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Pitchfork

6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Cate Le Bon, Mitski, Animal Collective, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Cate Le Bon, Mitski, Animal Collective, Saba, Yeule, and Adekunle Gold. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
MUSIC
Daily Free Press

Review: ‘Laurel Hell’

Mitski opens her sixth studio album — her first release in over three years — with a simple, yet powerful image. “Let’s step carefully into the dark,” she sings. “Once we’re in, I’ll remember my way around.”. “Laurel Hell,” Mitski’s brand new album,...
MUSIC
Daily Iowan

Mitski’s ‘Laurel Hell’ explores the theme of love in her new style

When Mitski’s Laurel Hell first came out on Feb. 4, fans had varied reactions. While some were elated to get an album release nearly four years after her last album, Be the Cowboy, came out, others voiced disappointment. Claiming that the new album was starkly different from any of...
MUSIC
