In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, we discuss Tuukka Rask, who decided to put an end to his comeback this past week, announcing his retirement from the NHL. Meanwhile, the team will be without Brad Marchand for some time as he was given a lengthy suspension by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS). In other news, Patrice Bergeron has started practicing after suffering a laceration on the back of his head last Tuesday. Last but not least, Jack Studnicka is back with the Bruins after being recalled on Thursday.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO