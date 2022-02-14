ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Census officials report record year for Super Bowl snacking

By Charlie Schill
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Officials of the U.S. Census Bureau say that anyone feeling under the weather today can most likely blame the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean that federal bean counters are accusing famously tee-totaling Utahns of drinking too much during the annual Big Game. Instead, they’re...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tips for safe Super Bowl snacking

Millions of Americans will gather around their TVs on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl. Sitting in front of them will be a spread of food from wings to vegetable trays. But Laura Scott from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds us there is a right and wrong way to snack.
Washington State
Kristen Walters

Record high food prices could spark social unrest according to experts

Woman holding grocery receipt.Cyano66/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) We've all felt the pinch in our pocketbooks at the supermarket lately as the price of essential food items like meat, produce, and grain-based products such as pasta, bread, and cereals have skyrocketed. Even cat food is hard to come by these days.
WKRC

Expect these 7 popular grocery items to jump in price

UNDATED (WKRC) - These seven groceries may have a spike in their prices. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that grocery prices rose 6.5% in 2021, the largest increase in over 10 years. While some people may not see an increase in price depending on their preferred grocery store, others could see an increase of some common items.
TheSpoon

Meat 2.0: An American Opportunity

Over the past half century, the U.S. went from being by far the biggest meat producer in the world to trailing China as a distant second. Today, the protein industry is confronted with a seismic innovation–the rise of alternative protein–that could again radically alter the world’s protein landscape. The alternative protein industry is growing quickly and has the potential to be the protein of the future. In China, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently included Cultivated meats and other alternative proteins like plant-based eggs as part of its 5-year blueprint for food security. Unfortunately, in the U.S., companies and government agencies are largely ignoring this revolutionary moment and are ceding an opportunity to lead the alternative protein industry to other countries. This strategy, or lack thereof, is antithetical to both our economic and security interests.
KXLY

How fruit and vegetable consumption varies by state

Many of us have heard of the importance of eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which is vital to support a healthy immune system and prevent chronic conditions. Most American adults however aren’t getting enough fruits and vegetables despite the recent popularity of a more plant-based diet and lifestyle. Only 12.3% of Americans are eating fruit and 10% are eating a daily serving of veggies. The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of vegetables daily.
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
WRAL News

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert

DES MOINES, Iowa — Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.
Channel 3000

Why grocery prices keep surging

Grocery costs keep climbing. Prices of meat, seafood, produce, cereal and other kitchen staples shot up 9% in 2021. That’s according to data from IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm, and the trend is continuing this year. Big-name brands are raising prices: Kraft Heinz announced hikes on Velveeta cheese, Oscar Mayer meats, Maxwell House coffee and Kool-Aid. General Mills and Campbell Soup also jacked up food prices, and Procter & Gamble raised the price of Tide laundry products.
Vice

Why Can’t You Buy Hot Meals With Food Stamps?

Hot bars are a magical part of grocery stores that allow shoppers to scoop up containers of mac and cheese, pints of tomato soup, or whole rotisserie chickens. But they’re off-limits to people using food stamps. The reason is precisely that the food is warm and already prepared—a justification...
Axios

Walmart dominates online grocery market

Walmart tops the original e-commerce giant Amazon when it comes to online grocery ordering. The big picture: The pandemic has created a large — and growing — market for online grocery shopping that companies are battling to dominate. E-commerce is projected to swell to 20% of all grocery...
