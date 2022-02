Mikaela Shiffrin will enter the women’s downhill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, she revealed following Monday's final training session. “I’m planning to do it, yeah,” she told NBC’s Todd Lewis at the finish area. As recently as Saturday's first training session (the second session on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather), the 26-year-old American was non-committal on her status in the downhill, an event in which she rarely competes. She said the decision would come down primarily to how well her training times stacked up in comparison to the rest of the field.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO