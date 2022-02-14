Scientists discover new electrolyte for solid-state lithium-ion batteries

Electric cars are the future; they will help reduce air pollution and end our dependence on fossil fuels. However, there is one glaring problem with this potentially disruptive technology: the availability of sufficient lithium (Li) to produce all these car batteries. The best rechargeable batteries we currently have are based on chemical reactions involving Li, which is why one finds Li-ion batteries in most portable electronic gadgets. Unfortunately, Li is not abundant on earth, and its reserves represent as little as 0.002% of the earth's crust. Once electric cars become more widespread, the demand for Li will start exceeding the supply.

