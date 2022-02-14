Scientists discover new electrolyte for solid-state lithium-ion batteries

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "HEV Lithium-ion Battery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are A123 Systems, Amperex, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Blue Energy, Blue Solutions SA, China Aviation Lithium Battery, Deutsche Accumotive, Electrovaya Inc, EnerDel, GS Yuasa International, Harbin Coslight Power, Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy, Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Johnson Controls, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, LG Chem, Li-Tec Battery Gmbh, Lithium Energy Japan, Lithium Energy and Power, Panasonic Corporation, SK Innovation, Samsung SDI, Shenzhen Bak Battery, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock, Toshiba Corporation, Wanxiang Electric Vehicle & Zhejiang Tianneng Energy Technology etc.
Comments / 0