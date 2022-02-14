ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Scientists discover new electrolyte for solid-state lithium-ion batteries

Science Daily
 2 days ago

New battery material offers promise for the development of all-solid batteries. In the quest for the perfect battery, scientists have two primary goals: create a device that can store a great deal of energy and do it safely. Many batteries contain liquid electrolytes, which are potentially flammable. As a...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Scientists discover new mechanism involved in learning and memory

What happens inside neurons when we memorize a password or learn the cello? Some of our basic understanding about learning and memory comes from the study of conditions in which cognitive development is disrupted. For example, FMRP, a protein whose loss causes fragile X syndrome, intellectual disability, and some forms of autism has been shown to play a key role in these brain functions, helping regulate synaptic connections between neurons.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists accidentally stumble on ‘holy grail’ of batteries for electric vehicles

Scientists have come across an unexpected way to commercialise a breakthrough form of battery technology, opening up the possibilities for a new generation of long-range robots and electric vehicles.Engineers at Drexel University in Philadelphia accidentally stumbled upon the technique while working on another solution to improve the viability of lithium-sulfur batteries, which are often described as the “holy grail” of batteries due to the vast improvements they offer compared to industry standard lithium-ion batteries.Lithium-sulfur batteries have three times the potential charge capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which are found in everything from smartphones to electric cars. Their inherent instability, however,...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Lithium Battery#Solid State Battery#Electrolyte#Uwaterloo
Phys.org

Catalyst turns carbon dioxide into gasoline 1,000 times more efficiently

Engineers working to reverse the proliferation of greenhouse gases know that in addition to reducing carbon dioxide emissions we will also need to remove carbon dioxide from power plant fumes or from the skies. But, what do we do with all that captured carbon? Matteo Cargnello, a chemical engineer at Stanford University, is working to turn it into other useful chemicals, such as propane, butane or other hydrocarbon fuels that are made up of long chains of carbon and hydrogen.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Tesla Co-Founder Endorses New Solid-State EV Battery

Mercedes-Benz is piling on to the solid-state EV battery stampede with a bang. The company has just inked a deal with the advanced energy storage firm ProLogium Technology, which cites Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard among the fans of its new ceramic-based solid-state energy storage platform for electric cars. The Long...
ECONOMY
verdictfoodservice.com

Standard Energy Develops Vanadium-Ion Battery

Concept: South Korea’s tech startup Standard Energy has developed a vanadium-ion battery for energy storage systems that can safely store and use large-capacity electric energy in any situation. Standard Energy claims that vanadium-ion batteries have high efficiency, high power, non-igniting characteristics, and stable capacity retention as compared to conventional batteries. Also, vanadium is easy to source than lithium making it a more acceptable choice for battery applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
torquenews.com

Project Lithium Does It Again; New Batteries For Toyota/Lexus Hybrids

Project Lithium is at it again with new batteries. With LFP tech being considered by Tesla, it is no wonder more people are going lithium to solve their battery problems. An aging hybrid battery is undoubtedly something to worry about. The cost to replace is quite substantial. I know there are lesser-cost options out there. Still, if we are being honest, those solutions do not give you the maximum efficiency from a new good battery.
CARS
Phys.org

A new, sustainable way to make hydrogen for fuel cells and fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
insideevs.com

Amprius Ships First 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/l Battery Cells

Amprius Technologies announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells. They will be used in a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). According to the company, those are the first commercially available battery cells with such a high energy density. "Deployment of...
INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Cornell researchers reveal cause of key sodium-ion battery flaw

Scientists have uncovered the source of a persistent problem limiting the durability of sodium-ion batteries. This provides manufacturers with new strategies for powering the 21st century. Sodium-ion batteries are a promising technology for electric vehicles, the energy grid and other applications because they are made from abundant materials that are...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New catalysts steer hydrogen fuel cells into mainstream

Cornell chemists have discovered a class of nonprecious metal derivatives that can catalyze fuel cell reactions about as well as platinum, at a fraction of the cost. This finding brings closer a future where hydrogen fuel cells efficiently power cars, generators and even spacecraft with minimal greenhouse gas emissions. "These...
CHEMISTRY
The Press

Amprius Technologies, Inc. today announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS).

AMPRIUS TECHNOLOGIES SHIPS FIRST COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE 450 Wh/kg, 1150 Wh/L BATTERIES. FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., the leader in Silicon Anode Li-Ion battery cells with its Si-Nanowire™ platform, announced the shipment of the first commercially available 450 Wh/kg, 1100 Wh/L lithium-ion battery cells to an industry leader of a new generation of High-Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS). Amprius Technologies' high energy density battery cells have enabled groundbreaking capabilities in long endurance, communications, and high-resolution imaging to cutting-edge stratospheric platforms since 2018.
INDUSTRY
nnbw.com

Aqua Metals and LiNiCo on track to deliver lithium-ion battery recycling

Aqua Metals and LiNiCo have made significant progress in moving their environmentally superior lithium-ion battery (LiB) recycling process from concept to execution to meet the growing global demand for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium-ion batteries power the surging EV market, data centers, and expanding utility-scale storage of renewable energy. Forecasts predict a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Beyond Lithium: Search for Materials for Calcium-Ion Batteries

Electric cars are the future; they will help reduce air pollution and end our dependence on fossil fuels. However, there is one glaring problem with this potentially disruptive technology: the availability of sufficient lithium (Li) to produce all these car batteries. The best rechargeable batteries we currently have are based on chemical reactions involving Li, which is why one finds Li-ion batteries in most portable electronic gadgets. Unfortunately, Li is not abundant on earth, and its reserves represent as little as 0.002% of the earth's crust. Once electric cars become more widespread, the demand for Li will start exceeding the supply.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
thedallasnews.net

HEV Lithium-ion Battery Market to See Major Growth by 2027 | Li-Tec Battery, SK Innovation, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, LG Chem, Lithium Energy and Power

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "HEV Lithium-ion Battery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are A123 Systems, Amperex, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, BYD Company Limited, Blue Energy, Blue Solutions SA, China Aviation Lithium Battery, Deutsche Accumotive, Electrovaya Inc, EnerDel, GS Yuasa International, Harbin Coslight Power, Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy, Hitachi Vehicle Energy, Johnson Controls, Johnson Matthey Battery Systems, LG Chem, Li-Tec Battery Gmbh, Lithium Energy Japan, Lithium Energy and Power, Panasonic Corporation, SK Innovation, Samsung SDI, Shenzhen Bak Battery, Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock, Toshiba Corporation, Wanxiang Electric Vehicle & Zhejiang Tianneng Energy Technology etc.
ECONOMY
Science Daily

Disorder-engineered inorganic nanocrystals set a new efficiency record for ultrathin solar cells

Displayed over roof tops and in solar farms, silicon-based solar cells are, so far, one of the most efficient systems in generating electricity from sunlight, but their fabrication can be expensive and energy demanding, aside from being heavy and bulky. The alternative solution of lower-cost thin film solar cells also brings the caveat of being mainly composed of toxic elements such as lead or cadmium, or containing scarce elements such as indium or tellurium.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy