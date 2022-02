FAU football is set to hire Derrick Gibson as its safeties coach, according to a report Monday by Adam Rittenberg. The high school head coach of Miami Killian, Gibson was a first-round pick from Florida State in 2001 and played six seasons with the then-Oakland Raiders. Gibson will take over for Lance Thompson, who departed for Maryland last week. Gibson will work under Willie Taggert, who was the head coach at FSU from 2018-19.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO