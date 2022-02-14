ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Julia Fox Hints at What Went Wrong in Kanye “Ye” West Romance

wvli927.com
 21 hours ago

After dating for a little over a...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Julia Fox Shares Intimate Photo of Her and Kanye West

Kanye West and Julia Fox have been packing on the PDA nearly ever since they met over New Year's Eve weekend in Miami, Florida. Most recently, the 31-year-old Uncut Gems actress posted a photo to her Instagram Story of West embracing and kissing her while she holds a glass of red wine.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye
E! News

Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Kanye "Ye" West Breakup Rumors

Watch: Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA. Don't worry, these two are not four, five seconds away from a break up. Though Julia Fox sparked rumors she and Kanye "Ye" West had split after she deleted pics of them together and unfollowed several of his fans accounts, she wants you to know they're stronger than ever.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Runs His Hands All Over Julia Fox As The Celebrate Her 32nd Birthday With Friends

The rapper and his girlfriend couldn’t keep their hands off each other, as the ‘Uncut Gems’ star rang in her birthday!. Happy Birthday to Julia Fox! The actress had a birthday bash in New York City to celebrate turning 32 on Wednesday February 2. Julia and Kanye West, 44, couldn’t help packing on some PDA during the celebration in a video captured by their pal, playwright Jeremy O. Harris. Jeremy filmed the My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy rapper pulling his girlfriend in close, while at the party.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

Kanye Apparently Sent Kim K a Truckload of Valentine’s Roses

Kanye West didn’t miss an opportunity to stir the drama pot in his ongoing feud with Pete Davidson and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the rapper Instagrammed a picture of a sleek, black pick-up truck loaded with red roses that was allegedly sent to his not-single ex-wife. In a message to his ex, West emblazoned “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” across the side of the pick-up. The same message was on the post’s caption along with a slew of red rose emojis. Kanye made the romantic gesture within hours of an announcement that he’d split from Julia Fox and declaring his love for his children and former wife.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian’s Next Steps After Clapping Back At Kanye On Instagram: ‘He Left Her No Choice’

The makeup mogul is ‘done with Kanye’s antics’ and is ready to ‘defend herself and her kids’ whatever way possible during their bitter divorce. Kim Kardashian is ready to put her estranged husband Kanye West’s “antics” behind her. After the makeup mogul, 41, clapped back in an epic way against the rapper’s public attacks against her, saying he is “causing pain” for their entire family, questions remained on what pushed Kim to get to that point. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the mother of four has simply had enough of Kanye’s dramatic “stunts.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Why Julia Fox & Drake’s Secret Romance Fizzled Out Before She Met Kanye West

Kanye West was ‘unbothered’ about Julia Fox’s fling with Drake, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kanye West isn’t the first rapper Julia Fox, 31, has dated: the Uncut Gems actress also had a romance with rapper Drake. “Julia and Drake went out on several dates together. Kanye was aware and unbothered,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Given Julia’s presence in the fashion world as a model, it’s no surprised the bombshell brunette linked up with the Canadian born artist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘You accused me of being on drugs’: Kanye West hits back at Kim Kardashian after statement over daughter North

Kanye West has accused his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of trying to “kidnap” their daughter Chicago when she allegedly did not give him the address to the four-year-old’s birthday party.His accusation was a response to a statement by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, in which she criticised the rapper’s “constant attacks” on her in interviews and on social media.Earlier on Friday 4 February, the rapper shared a screenshot of their daughter North taken from the TikTok account that she shares with Kardashian on Instagram, where he wrote: “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Complex

Kanye West Joins Julia Fox for Birkin-Filled Birthday Celebration in New York

The JuliYe era continued Wednesday night with an NYC-set celebration of Julia Fox’s 32nd birthday. The No Sudden Move star and Forbidden Fruits co-host was joined at the Lucien bistro in Manhattan by the artist formerly known as Kanye West, as well as a group of supportive friends that included—among others—A’Ziah “Zola” King, playwright Jeremy O. Harris, actress Tommy Dorfman, and writer Cat Marnell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy