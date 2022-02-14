ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Olympian reacts to Kamila Valieva decision: A 'robbed opportunity' for clean athletes

 1 day ago

Former Olympic figure skater Kaitlyn Weaver...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
Kaitlyn
WHAS 11

'Permanent scar on our sport': Tara Lipinski reacts to Kamila Valieva Olympics ruling

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
fox10phoenix.com

Sha’Carri Richardson says Kamila Valieva doping decision shows double-standard

DALLAS - Dallas sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson voiced her displeasure Monday that a Russian figure skater will be allowed to compete this week despite testing positive for a performance enhancing drug. Richardson, a Dallas Carter graduate, tested positive for THC after the USA Track and Field trials last summer. Her...
Northwest Signal

Pogue reportedly agrees to become Missouri CB coach

With Steve Wilks gone and the replacement(s) being internal, Missouri still had a hole on at cornerbacks coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitzl, Troy cornerbacks coach Al Pogue has accepted the job. Pogue crossed paths with Drinkwitz at Auburn, where he spent three years as an assistant in various minor...
Northwest Signal

Hudson leads Napoleon contingency at district meet

Napoleon senior Kyle Hudson, who is a step away from his chance at redemption, leads a strong Wildcat contingency into the Division II district swimming and diving meet today and Friday at Bowling Green State University. Hudson placed runner-up twice at the state meet and is itching to get back...
Northwest Signal

Napoleon splits with Liberty-Benton

Napoleon closed out the regular season, splitting with invading Liberty-Benton Monday at River City Bowl-A-Way. The Lady Cats cruised past the Lady Eagles, 2,420-1,983, while Liberty-Benton held off the Wildcats 2,370-2,332. It was the first loss of the season in a dual meet for the Napoleon boys (15-1). The Lady...
Northwest Signal

Brooke Bostelman is in the Spotlight

HAMLER — Brooke Bostelman was a member of Patrick Henry’s 3200 relay team that qualified for the state meet a season ago as a junior. On the basketball court, the Patriots senior is recognized for her speed and quickness, often defending the opposition’s most gifted offensive player.
Northwest Signal

Mizzou plans to promote Blake Baker to defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Blake Baker hasn't coached a game at Missouri but he's already been promoted. The newly hired safeties coach will become the team's third defensive coordinator in three years, replacing recently departed Steve Wilks, a team source confirmed Monday. Baker joined the staff last month after spending the 2021 season at Louisiana State.
