The iconic DeLorean sports car featured in the Back to the Future films could get an electric update thanks to a mechanic from Liverpool.The DMC DeLorean, with its distinctive gull-wing doors, was the only car ever produced by the ill-starred DeLorean Motor Company before it went bust in 1982. Since then the vehicle has become a cult classic, aided by its starring role as a makeshift time machine used by Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in the Eighties sci-fi trilogy.Now a successor company founded by an expatriate British entrepreneur has hinted that it is building a fully electric version,...

BUSINESS ・ 23 HOURS AGO