Data backup and recovery is an essential aspect of any business regardless of its size. The ability to recover quickly and easily from a data loss incident is key to minimizing downtime and keeping the business moving forward. However, studies show that 60% of backups are incomplete and 50% of data restores fail. Adding to the challenge is the responsibility of restoring data, which for most businesses, lies solely with the IT department. This increases the IT burden as well as the duration of downtime and impacts productivity. Depending on the downtime period and lost productivity, your organization can also suffer significant financial losses.

12 DAYS AGO