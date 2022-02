During the trial for the three men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, lawyers for the defendants argued that their clients had acted in self-defense when they chased, shot, and killed the unarmed jogger in a residential neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia. Their argument was unsuccessful and each man received a life sentence for the crime. But under a new law being considered in Missouri, those same men would likely have walked free, no longer burdened with having to prove that they’d feared for their lives when they ran Arbery down in a pickup truck before opening fire on him.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO