Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is teasing Tanjiro Kamado's big comeback with the post-credits scene with the newest episode of the series! The second season of the anime is fast approaching its end, and that also means that the fight against the Upper Six siblings Daki and Gyutaro will be ending soon as well. That all still seems so far away, however, as the newest episode of the series challenged Tanjiro and the others more than ever before as the demons are only getting stronger as the fight rolls on. This left them at one of the worst cliffhangers in the season yet.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO