ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

4 popular wines and their ideal chocolate pairings

cityline.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few combinations in life better than wine and...

www.cityline.tv

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

These Popular Salad Dressings Are Being Recalled

Conagra Brands, Inc., the maker of Wish-Bone salad dressings, is issuing a voluntary recall of some of its products. A limited number of Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings are being pulled from shelves because there is egg in the product that is not listed on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Pairings#Chocolate#Sommelier#Food Drink
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

The 11 Best Coffee Makers for the Perfect Morning Brew

A good cup of joe definitely gives you an energy boost, but it's worth mentioning that coffee has health perks too, Daniel Guerra, RDN, says. Drinking one to three cups of coffee per day has been linked to a decreased risk of developing heart disease, type 2 diabetes and Parkinson's disease, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Plus, coffee is said to have several antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties," Guerra says.
FOOD & DRINKS
buckscountyherald.com

Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room as we join other wineries across the State for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Bring your loved one, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats on this festive Wine Trail Weekend. For this weekend, we are offering a...
NEW HOPE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
getitforless.info

Chocolate & Spanish Wine: Valentine’s Day Tasting

Join this exclusive tasting experience of Dominican and Ecuadorian premium chocolates with Spanish Wine. Kahkow (Dominican Republic) and MUZE (Ecuador) invite you to participate to their first joint chocolate & wine tasting event. Two premium bean-to-bar chocolate brands are curating this unique experience where we will be able to enjoy...
BROOKLYN, NY
thespruce.com

How to Host A Vintage Tea Party the Proper Way

What could be more relaxing than enjoying an afternoon catching up with friends, sipping hot tea, and indulging in elegant small bites? Tea parties are back—they're even a predicted Pinterest trend for 2022!—and they're an excellent way to easily make an average weekend (or an event such as a birthday or bridal shower) feel celebratory and chic.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

Best Full-bodied Red Wines for Winter Sipping and Pairing

When it comes to wine, there’s a strong case to be made for drinking seasonally. Cold winter nights just call for luscious, full-bodied reds—the ones you want to pair with rich meat dishes near a crackling fireplace. Finding the best red wines for winter can be a bit more harrowing than the best rosés for summer.
DRINKS
The Sanford Herald

How to pair food and wine in late winter and early spring

(BPT) - As the seasons change, so much of everyday life does, too. During the in-between months — when winter’s chill is still in the air, but thoughts of spring are, too — it can be hard to figure out daily rituals like how to dress for the weather, manage busy calendars, and decide what’s on the menu. Thankfully, this seasonal transition offers the perfect moment to delight in cozy food and wine pairings that celebrate this unique time.
FOOD & DRINKS
liquor.com

Hoegaarden White Beer Review

Hoegaarden White Beer is a veteran of the import beer aisle that still delivers a bright, refreshing drinking experience. Its fruity, spicy flavor profile excites the palate without overwhelming it, showcasing hints of orange peel, banana, clove, and bubblegum with a crisp finish that makes it a crowd-pleasing option and a clear standout in the Belgian witbier category.
DRINKS
Click2Houston.com

Valentine’s Day: The perfect red wine and chocolate pairing for a romantic date night

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Derrick here! Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!. Here’s the thing about winters in Houston: they’re better when you’re fully stocked with some good bottles of wine. Plus, with Valentines Day just around the corner, it’s a great time to plan ahead. Today’s Wine Club pick is the San Antonio Winery Cardinale Sweet Red, a proprietary red blend from California’s Riboli Family which has been making wine for four generations. For a romantic date night (or even just a cozy night to yourself) pair this affordable and delicious red blend with some chocolate truffles and you won’t believe the delicious flavor combo. Eating sweets with red wines that are dry will make the wine taste bitter, so it’s best to select a wine with just a hint of sugar.
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Observer

Pinched: Local Bakers, Pitmasters and Brewers Feel the Heat of Rising Prices

The kitchen at Bisous Bisous, a small French patisserie in Uptown, is a carefully planned orchestra of people, butter, flour and sugar. And clipboards. Clipboards are everywhere. They hang on tacks across the walls, lined up like toy soldiers, one after the other, taking and dispensing orders from the many spreadsheets clipped to them.
SMALL BUSINESS
Springfield News-Leader

Hungry? Beer Wine Cheese & Chocolate Festival arrives at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

Calling all foodies — the gates to your heaven are opening Saturday at the 9th Annual Beer Wine Cheese & Chocolate Festival at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Get ready to line up to sample a bevy of local and regional delights highlighting Missouri beer, wine, cheese and chocolate. Tickets are $25 in advance; $30 at the door. The event will have limited capacity due to COVID-19, so people are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Buy tickets online at https://www.ozarkempirefair.com/.
OZARK, MO
Vacaville Reporter

Filling Station hosting Valentine’s wine and food pairing

Valentine’s Day is coming up. Even though it falls on a Monday, there is nothing stopping anyone from getting a head start on the festivities by having a nice day or night out with their significant other that previous weekend. In that case, The Filling Station in Suisun Valley...
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy