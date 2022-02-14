4 popular wines and their ideal chocolate pairings

HOUSTON – Hi everyone! Derrick here! Cheers to Wine Club Wednesday, Poured by H‑E‑B!. Here’s the thing about winters in Houston: they’re better when you’re fully stocked with some good bottles of wine. Plus, with Valentines Day just around the corner, it’s a great time to plan ahead. Today’s Wine Club pick is the San Antonio Winery Cardinale Sweet Red, a proprietary red blend from California’s Riboli Family which has been making wine for four generations. For a romantic date night (or even just a cozy night to yourself) pair this affordable and delicious red blend with some chocolate truffles and you won’t believe the delicious flavor combo. Eating sweets with red wines that are dry will make the wine taste bitter, so it’s best to select a wine with just a hint of sugar.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO