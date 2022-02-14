City seeks public input on 1041 Regulations

Kelly Smith, Environmental Planner, 970-224-6189, ksmith@fcgov.com

The City of Fort Collins is seeking public input on the proposed development of 1041 Regulations.

The purpose of 1041 Regulations is to give local jurisdictions regulatory authority over particular development projects occurring within their jurisdictions, even when a project has statewide impact.

In October 2021, City Council directed staff to develop 1041 Regulations for water and highway projects.

Members of the Fort Collins community are invited to provide feedback and input as City staff work to develop potential regulations. Topics being explored include the types of projects to be regulated, project thresholds that would trigger a permit, environmental impacts, and application approval processes.

Two public meetings have been scheduled and will be held:

Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Zoom.

To learn more about this effort, visit https://ourcity.fcgov.com/1041-regulations. Zoom links will also be posted on that website prior to the meetings.

Additional information about 1041 Regulations as they apply to the City is available at www.fcgov.com/1041.

Questions about this project should be directed to Kelly Smith (ksmith@fcgov.com).