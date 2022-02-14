How to make a Dungeness crab boil

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Cooking bacon in the microwave is easy, mess-free and hands-off. It's best for when you want to cook small batches; the most you can microwave at once is 4 to 6 slices. If you’re having the family over for brunch and you need more than a pound of bacon, we recommend the oven method for cooking bacon. But when you’re craving a BLT, the microwave can be your best friend.

