ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Booth Library provides blind dates with books for students

By John Nance
dailyeasternnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooth Library has Blind Date with a Book throughout February for students to enjoy mystery books. Don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day? Look no further, because Booth Library has the perfect solution. Make a cup of coffee or tea, grab a warm blanket and curl up with one of their...

www.dailyeasternnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
case.edu

Student book-collecting contest returns to Kelvin Smith Library

Kelvin Smith Library is bringing back its popular book collecting contest for undergraduate and graduate students, with entries due Friday, March 4, at 5 p.m. EST. This year, first-place prizes will be awarded in two categories—undergraduate and graduate students. Winners will be announced the week of April 4, and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month. Boyle also announced the library’s new webpage which lists all the books: 19722.rmwebopac.com. New adult fiction titles include: “Abandoned in Death” by J D Robb, “City of the Dead” by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
westplainsdailyquill.net

Elementary students art displayed in library  

Fourth graders at West Plains Elementary School had their recent art pieces on display in the library. West Plains School District recognized students in Terri Tomlinson’s fourth grade art classes for making and painting neat, clay snowmen. The district on Friday said the snowmen are on display in the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
news4sanantonio.com

Have a 'blind date' at San Antonio Public Libraries

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Public Library wants to help you fall in love this Valentine's Day with a good book. Library staff have handpicked several books for the "Blind Date with a Book campaign." The selected books are on display at branch libraries across the city. They're wrapped in white paper, so library patrons can't see the title. The idea is to pick one out, take it home with you and take a chance on a story.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blind Date#The Blind#Booth Library#English#Java Beanery#Bakery
Iowa State Daily

Students collaborate on a Valentine's Day chocolate booth and PR promotion

Students in PR 321 have partnered with the Cardinal and Gold student advertising agency to create an inclusive love Valentine’s Day promotion coined “Cynificant Other.” The promotion encourages students to abandon the typical Valentine’s Day ideals and focus on the wider spectrum of love experienced between everyone people care for.
LIFESTYLE
thelesabre.com

TikTok trend Blind Date with a Book is a smashing hit at local Barnes and Noble

Blind Date with a Book is one of the many different trends on the BookTok side of TikTok. Some might not be aware of this side of TikTok. It is a community on the app that reviews and comments on different books both newer and older belonging to all genres. It is great for fellow bookworms or those with lots of free time. A more recent trend is books being wrapped up to hide the cover, a short little summary of the book, a few quotes, and random little things that relate to the book are then used to decorate the wrapping. This is called Blind Date with a Book. It is similar to the cringy real-life dating scenario everyone seems to hate, but this is actually fun.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Illini

UI students play matchmaker, create blind dates for Valentine’s Day

Cesar Monsalud, senior in Engineering, led a team of 10 students in creating matches on Valentine’s Day for people interested in hanging or going out. Monsalud made a Reddit post on Feb. 2 in r/UIUC with a Google Forms, calling his project the “Dating Illini.”. Matching a total...
EDUCATION
Times-Leader

Puskarich Public Library in Cadiz offering ‘blind date with a book’ through Feb. 18

CADIZ — The Puskarich Public Library is offering a Valentine’s Day surprise through its newest “blind date with a book” program. As soon as you walk into the library you are greeted with a new display that features colorful heart decor and a variety of books wrapped in red paper. Residents are offered the chance to check out a book, sight unseen, as part of a Valentine’s Day special.
CADIZ, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Lima News

Lima Public Library Book Reviews

Violeta comes into the world on a stormy day in 1920, the first girl in a family with five boisterous sons. From the start, her life is marked by extraordinary events, for the ripples of the Great War are still being felt, even as the Spanish flu arrives on the shores of her South American homeland almost at the moment of her birth.
LIMA, OH
tntech.edu

English Club’s Blind Date with a Book

On February 15th from 11 to 12 in Henderson 216A, the English Club is having our Blind Date with a Book! What you do is you write up a dating profile for the book, leaving out the title, we look at each profile, choose which one we want, then when everyone has what they want, we swap books, and you go home with a new book! This meeting is open to all majors! If you have any questions email us at cjfairchil42@tntech.edu.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Calhoun County Journal

Blind Date with a Book in Oxford

Al month in February at the Oxford Public Library you can have a bind dat with a book. Check out a wrapped book with a clue as to what the book is about. Unwrap at home and enjoy. Review the book and submit your ticket to be interested in to a drawing for prizes at the end of February.
OXFORD, AL
kciiradio.com

Washington Library Hosting Teen Anti-Valentine’s Party, Blind Dates with a Book

Readers can find their next suitor or embrace their aversion to a certain holiday this month at the Washington Public Library. The library is hosting a Teen Anti-Valentine’s Day Party on Monday, February 14th from 4-5 p.m. This event is open to those in 6-12th grades and will include food, games, crafts, and more. Patrons can also bypass the flowers and teddy bears and take a chance through the library’s Blind Date with a Book promotion. The library has several wrapped anonymous books for people to check out. After tearing the wrapping and tearing into the book, readers are asked to fill out the “Rate Your Date” card included and turn it into the front desk for the chance to win a sweet treat. If you didn’t hit it off with the book, you can simply return it to the library, no hard feelings. The more books you read and rate, the more chances you have to win a prize. For more events happening at the library this February, visit their website.
WASHINGTON, IA
observer-me.com

Book sale at Thompson Free Library

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A snowy days 10 cent book sale in the Thompson Free Library, 186 East Main Street is scheduled for Feb. 17 to 29. Sale dates are Thursday, Feb. 17 from 12:30 to 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, Feb. 19 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
Current Publishing

Carmel library’s 100-book challenges encourage secondary students to read

To encourage young people to develop an enjoyment for reading, the Carmel Clay Public Library is challenging students to read 100 books. The program is offered separately for middle and high school students with groups for “100 books before high school” and “100 books before graduation.” Students can enroll in the first challenge after they have completed fifth grade. For the other challenge, students can enroll when they have completed eighth grade.
CARMEL, IN
san francisco state university

Go on a Blind Date with a Book for Black History Month!

Discover new library materials that showcase Black authors, stories, futures, and histories by picking up a “Blind Date” book that interests you! Find all of the books near the entrance to the Main Library from February 16th – 27th.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marshall News Messenger

Harrison County retired teachers provide books for county students

For over 20 years, the Harrison County Retired Teachers Association has provided books to students in all the county elementary schools during the months of December and January. This year retired Superintendent Cozzetta Robinson; Dudley Swofford, retired Marshall city engineer; and Sally Swofford, retired librarian, visited George Washington Carver Elementary...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy