Booth Library provides blind dates with books for students

Readers can find their next suitor or embrace their aversion to a certain holiday this month at the Washington Public Library. The library is hosting a Teen Anti-Valentine’s Day Party on Monday, February 14th from 4-5 p.m. This event is open to those in 6-12th grades and will include food, games, crafts, and more. Patrons can also bypass the flowers and teddy bears and take a chance through the library’s Blind Date with a Book promotion. The library has several wrapped anonymous books for people to check out. After tearing the wrapping and tearing into the book, readers are asked to fill out the “Rate Your Date” card included and turn it into the front desk for the chance to win a sweet treat. If you didn’t hit it off with the book, you can simply return it to the library, no hard feelings. The more books you read and rate, the more chances you have to win a prize. For more events happening at the library this February, visit their website.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO