Science

Inivata study highlights liquid biopsy potential in HNSCC disease detection

By Catherine Longworth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInivata Ltd. published new data from a prospective clinical study assessing its Radar diagnostic test in head and neck...

Studies at CROI show interferons' complex effects, therapeutic potential

It's neither a retrovirus nor an opportunistic infection. But of course, SARS-CoV-2 has a prominent place at the table at the 2022 Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI) – starting with the fact that COVID-19 has again forced the conference to go virtual.
SCIENCE
foodmatters.com

New Study Links Viral Infections to Autoimmune Disease

A new groundbreaking study has recently emerged from Harvard University’s leading researchers, connecting viral infections with autoimmune disease. There are many reasons why this is so monumental, but a significant reason is that this study proves what many of us in the holistic health community have been saying for years - the body is more interconnected than we know.
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

NeoGenomics reports positive data for RaDaR liquid biopsy test in head/neck cancer

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) unit Inivata reported positive data for its RaDaR liquid biopsy test in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC). In the LIONESS study, blood samples taken from 17 patients with stage 3-4B, p16-negative HNSCC who received curative-intent primary surgical treatment were tested using RaDaR to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) as evidence of minimal residual disease (MRD) and recurrence pre- and post-surgery.
CANCER
#Liquid Biopsy#Disease#Clinical Study#Blood#Squamous Cell Carcinoma#Inivata Ltd#Lioness
ajmc.com

Improvement Needed for Liquid Biopsy to Have Clinical Utility in Lung Cancer

This new study explores the utility and potential of noninvasive liquid biopsies as a method of early detection in lung cancer. Despite the known benefits of solid tumor biopsy in lung cancer and the approval and use of immune checkpoint inhibitors as immunotherapy against this cancer, there are drawbacks to each. These include spatial and temporal tumor heterogeneity and the ever-present potential for disease progression and adverse effects that include myocarditis and thyroiditis, respectively.
CANCER
cbslocal.com

New Study Shows Potentially Harmful Effects Of Melatonin

A lot of people have had trouble falling asleep during the pandemic. Millions of insomniacs are resorting to an over-the-counter remedy, but CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says that the melatonin you might be taking could be harmful.
HEALTH
Harvard Crimson

HSPH Study Affirms Cost Benefit of Preventing Emerging Diseases

Researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health confirmed the financial benefit of preventing emerging infectious diseases. By Zing Gee. A study led by Harvard School of Public Health researcher Aaron S. Bernstein found that the cost of preventing diseases transmitted from animals to humans is just 5 percent of the estimated value of lives lost from emerging infectious diseases.
HARVARD, MA
technologynetworks.com

Novel Nano-Sensors Rapidly Detect Infectious Diseases

In recent years, deadly infectious diseases, including Ebola and COVID-19, have emerged to cause widespread human devastation. Although researchers have developed a range of sophisticated methods to detect such infections, existing diagnostics face many limitations. In a new study, Chao Wang, a researcher at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute and...
SCIENCE
Health
FDA
Science
Study demonstrates pan-cancer detection from genetic and epigenetic biomarkers

Scientists from Healthbiocare GmbH, System Biologie AG and the University of Austria have published data indicating pan-cancer detection could be achieved by combining genetic and epigenetic biomarkers in plasma. The scientists developed a classification model that distinguished between healthy subjects and patients with solid tumors with 95.4% accuracy, 97.9% sensitivity, and 80% specificity.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Small country with a great potential for microbiome studies

The Estonian Microbiome Project, using electronic health data from more than 2500 biobank participants finds long-term antibiotic usage, independent from recent administration, has an impact on the microbiome, partly explaining the common bacterial signatures overlapping between diseases. Microbiome can have a major impact on public health, including in the identification...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Biomarker shows promise for potential treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy

There is currently no effective treatment for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), one of the most common neuromuscular diseases, which is caused by an abnormal expression of the transcription factor DUX4. Investigators have now identified a novel promising biomarker, interleukin-6 (IL-6), that correlates with the severity of FSHD. This has the potential to clinically manage the disease and help to assess the efficacy of potential FSHD treatments. Their study is published in the Journal of Neuromuscular Diseases.
SCIENCE
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The One Food You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System

With peak cold and flu season upon us and the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to do what you can to keep your immune system in prime condition. When your immune system is strong, you’re prepared to fight off illnesses that come your way. One of the best ways to protect your immune system is through a nutrient dense diet. But with as busy as life is for most people, you may feel overwhelmed when it comes to knowing what foods you should be eating regularly, especially if you want a stronger immune system.
NUTRITION
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Parade

Is Icing Your Vagus Nerve the New Weighted Blanket? Doctors Weigh In On the Anxiety Hack Taking Over TikTok

No matter when it happens, feelings of anxiety are never welcome. Often, anxiety can creep up when you least expect it, like when you’re lying in bed trying to sleep or in the middle of the workday. Sometimes it’s sparked by something specific, such as a news alert announcing yet another COVID-19 variant or a Google cal invite for a meeting when your day is already booked solid.
nutraingredients-usa.com

Curcumin supplementation linked to boost in vitamin D levels among women with PMS and dysmenorrhea

Curcumin supplementation for three menstrual cycles has been found to significantly improve the vitamin D status in women with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and dysmenorrhea. Vitamin D plays vital role in female reproductive health, and there is also evidence for an association between vitamin D levels and menstrual problems such as premenstrual PMS and dysmenorrhea.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover How To “Flavor” Your Food To Burn Excess Fat

Dietary intake of flavan-3-ols, type of dietary polyphenolics, could help prevent obesity by sympathetic nervous system-induced browning of fat tissue. In cold conditions, brown adipose tissue (BAT) or brown fat generates heat to keep the body warm. Compared with white adipose tissue, BAT has more mitochondria—subcellular organelles associated with energy production—which allows it to burn calories and produce heat by activating the mitochondrial uncoupling protein 1 (Ucp-1). The stimulation of the sympathetic nervous system (SNS) after cold exposure, exercise, and calorie restriction is well known to induce fat browning. Dietary polyphenols may also activate BAT, causing heat to be dissipated from our bodies. BAT activation and white fat browning are thus both therapeutically significant in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and their comorbidities.
JAPAN

