ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

‘My Intention Was To Keep This Local’: Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn Explains New Contract With ‘COPS’

By Kelly Werthmann
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 17 hours ago

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado sheriff is signing a contract with the TV show COPS. The decision comes after his livestream of a stolen car chase, which gained both criticism and praise from the community, as well as national attention.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HaBo_0eETYkSu00

Rick Reigenborn (credit: CBS)

“Which wasn’t my intention,” said Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn. “My intention was to keep this local.”

Reigenborn, who is up for re-election this year, started hosting late-night live streams on Facebook every Saturday in early January. He told CBS4 the virtual ride-alongs are an effort to engage with the community and give residents an idea of what deputies do. Last month, during one of his livestreams, the sheriff took part in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle and ended up taking down the suspect himself .

The livestreams took a lot of time and work, the sheriff admitted, and he didn’t have the best equipment (shaky cameras, no microphones, etc.). So, when the production company behind COPS reached out, Reigenborn said he saw it as an opportunity to better show a day in the life of a deputy.

“For me, it was kind of a win-win,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “COPS have a professional production crew. Let’s let them do what they do best and let us do what we do best.”

This will not be the first time the reality show has tagged along with Adams County deputies. They were featured on COPS in 2018.

“Some might say this is a publicity stunt,” Werthmann said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zG7xN_0eETYkSu00

(credit: CBS)

“Right, and it’s not a publicity stunt,” Reigenborn replied. “It’s just a way for us to get information back out into the community.”

Yet not everyone in the community, both locally and nationally, is on board. COPS has been highly criticized for its glorified view of law enforcement and omission of police violence. When it comes to the future Adams County episodes, Reigenborn said he will have a say in what makes air, including arrests, police mistakes, even good deeds.

“It’s two-fold,” he said. “It’s being transparent with the community to say, ‘Here’s a mistake that was made, ‘or ‘here’s everything that went right.’ I don’t want to be rolling up on a car accident and showing people who are critically injured. That’s not being mindful or thoughtful of our victims.”

Reigenborn said he also hopes the revitalization of COPS can show how policing has changed.

“I think this really gives us an opportunity to maybe change those views on cops, and hopefully bring some of our community into COPS,” he added. “Let’s make it about what policing is in 2022.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YjoD4_0eETYkSu00

(credit: CBS)

Reigenborn said the department is not receiving compensation for being on the reality show. COPS is expected to begin filming this summer, he explained, with episodes airing sometime in 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Douglas County Sheriff’s Detectives Speak With Double Homicide Suspect Casey Devol

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Casey Devol will face a judge in Salina, Kansas Friday morning where he could waive extradition and be prepared for a return to Colorado. Sheriff’s detectives from Douglas County were in Salina on Thursday, where they talked to Devol, 29, who was arrested there Wednesday evening. Casey Devol (credit: Salina Police) “We’re not at the point where we are going to discuss a motive,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Cocha Heyden. Meantime, people who know the couple killed shared memories of people they loved. “We were very close the last year and a half or so and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Adams County Deputies To Appear On ‘COPS’ After Sheriff Streams Chase Live On Facebook

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Back in January, we reported the Adams County Sheriff was streaming live on Facebook when he joined a police chase. Now, the sheriff’s department may be seen on even more screens. The sheriff signed a contract to get the department on the TV show “COPS.” (credit: Adams County/Facebook) In January, Sheriff Rick Reigenborn was live on Facebook when he helped chase down the driver of a stolen vehicle — who had hit a police patrol car. They eventually caught the suspect in Denver. RELATED: ‘Buckle Up, Here We Go’: Adams County Sheriff Talks About Live Streaming Chase Of...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
theharlemvalleynews.net

Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati has announced today his intention to seek the office of Sheriff of Dutchess County in the November 2022 election.

Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk A. Imperati has announced today his intention to seek the office of Sheriff of Dutchess County in the November 2022 election. Imperati, with over 29 years of experience at the Dutchess County Sheriff‘s Office, with 14 of those years serving as undersheriff. His experience and professionalism will help continue the modernization of policing in Dutchess County.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Adams County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Adams County, CO
WDEF

Grundy County Sheriff appoints new Chief Deputy

ALTAMONT, Tennessee (WDEF) – Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum has named a new Chief Deputy. Larry Sims worked as a Coffee County corrections officer and a Monteagle Police officer before joining Grundy County in 2016. The Sheriff says “I am confident in Chief Sims ability to help lead and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
Gazette

El Paso County Sheriff's Office plans new Falcon substation

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office expects to build a new multimillion-dollar substation to serve the Falcon area over the next two years as the prairie fills up with new homes and hundreds of thousands of residents. Sheriff Bill Elder presented plans for the office to the El Paso County...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Cbs4
CBS Denver

Double Murder Suspect Casey Devol Makes Virtual Appearance Before Judge In Castle Rock

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Casey Devol, the man accused of killing his sister and her boyfriend in Douglas County last week has returned to Colorado. He appeared virtually before a judge in Castle Rock on Monday. (credit: CBS) Devol, 29, was arrested in Salina, Kansas last Wednesday. He faces two counts of first-degree murder and animal cruelty among others. The two victims are Bryan Todd Gray, 24, and Jessica Ann Mitchell, 32. Investigators believe Gray and Mitchell were killed on Feb. 7 in the Franktown area. A dog was found dead on the property where the victims were found. Surveillance video allegedly shows Devol at the property at the time of the killings. The image from a closed-circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun. RELATED: Friends Remember Slain Douglas County Couple Who Loved Their Kids ‘More Than Anything’ Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock for about 10 years as a plant mechanic with the water department. A friend if the victims told CBS4 there had been a conflict between the couple and Devol about a year ago, but it was not clear what it was about.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Tryon Daily Bulletin

New face at Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Dilon Byrd recently joined the Polk County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer. He is from Paulding County, Georgia, where he served as a detention officer. Currently, he is participating in the DOCC (Detention Officer Certification Course), as this course is offered under guidelines and regulations set forth by North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standard Commission.
POLK COUNTY, NC
9NEWS

Adams County Sheriff signs deal with TV show

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Facing mounting questions about his recent weekly livestreams on Facebook and YouTube, Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn announced Saturday night that he signed a contract to allow the TV show "COPS" to film his deputies' work in the county. “Recently, I signed a contract with...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Spokesman-Review

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office buying new BearCat armored vehicle

Spokane County will spend $390,700 on a new BearCat armored vehicle for the sheriff’s office to use in a variety of volatile situations. The Spokane County Commissioners approved the purchase, without any discussion, at their Feb. 1 meeting. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the region’s long history of extremists is...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office swears in three new deputies

Three new deputies joined the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office last week. All three of them came aboard as what are called “lateral transfers” – active-duty police officers moving in from other departments. Cyrus Bowthorpe and Andrew Tilton join from the King County Sheriff’s Office; Alex Bushy...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
39K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy