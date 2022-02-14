ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Time to celebrate science’s ‘hidden’ contributors

By Gemma Derrick, Simon Hettrick
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreet children in Africa and a site engineer at a marine-biology research station are among those recognized in an alternative to the United Kingdom’s Research Excellence Framework. Gemma Derrick 0 &. Gemma Derrick. Gemma Derrick was a member of the Hidden REF committee, and is a higher-education researcher...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scientist

What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines

Whether they’re predicting the outcomes of sports games or opening jars, the intelligence of octopuses and their cephalopod kin has fascinated avid sports fans and scientists alike (not that the two groups are mutually exclusive). However, insights into the animals’ brains have been limited, as structural data has come from low-tech methods such as dissection.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

A new database reveals how much humans are messing with evolution

Charles Darwin thought of evolution as an incremental process, like the patient creep of glaciers or the march of continental plates. “We see nothing of these slow changes in progress until the hand of time has marked the long lapse of ages,” he wrote in On the Origin of Species, his famous 1859 treatise on natural selection.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Citizen Science#Time#Data Science#The University Of Bristol#Journal
Phys.org

Scientists discover a mysterious transition in an electronic crystal

When temperature changes, many materials undergo a phase transition, such as liquid water to ice, or a metal to a superconductor. Sometimes, a so-called hysteresis loop accompanies such a phase change, so that the transition temperatures are different depending on whether the material is cooled down or warmed up. In...
PHYSICS
geneticliteracyproject.org

‘Life as We Made It’: Evolutionary biologist illuminates how humans have tinkered with evolution over thousands of years

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. With genetic engineering, humans have recently unleashed a surreal fantasia: pigs that excrete less environment-polluting phosphorus, ducklings hatched from chicken...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Discover Mag

Human Evolution in the Modern Age

In 2000, famed evolutionary theorist Stephen Jay Gould said, “There’s been no biological change in humans in 40,000 or 50,000 years. Everything we call culture and civilization we’ve built with the same body and brain.” Now, 22 years later, most evolutionary biologists beg to differ. Natural selection is still operating on humans, they say — and they have evidence to back up the claim.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Machine learning as a tool in theoretical science

Machine learning methods relying on synthetic data are starting to be used in mathematics and theoretical physics. Michael R. Douglas discusses recent advances and ponders on the impact these methods will have in science. The last decade has seen revolutionary developments in machine learning (ML) from the victory of AlphaGo...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Author Correction: Type VI secretion system mutations reduced competitive fitness of classical Vibrio cholerae biotype

The original version of this Article contained errors in Fig. 4A, in which the country of isolation for the following Vibrio cholerae strains was incorrectly reported as Bangladesh: A46, A51, A111, A57, A61, A49, A103 and A279. The correct origins of the strains are, respectively: unknown, Egypt, unknown, India, India, unknown, unknown and Sweden. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
duke.edu

Hidden in Plain Sight: The Growing Role of Computation in Science

One of downtown Durham’s most memorable landmarks, the Chesterfield building looks like it was aesthetically designed to maintain the country’s morale during World War II. On the former cigarette factory’s roof rests a brilliant red sign that’s visible from miles away:. But don’t mistake the building’s...
ENGINEERING
Wired

DeepMind Has Trained an AI to Control Nuclear Fusion

The inside of a tokamak—the doughnut-shaped vessel designed to contain a nuclear fusion reaction—presents a special kind of chaos. Hydrogen atoms are smashed together at unfathomably high temperatures, creating a whirling, roiling plasma that’s hotter than the surface of the sun. Finding smart ways to control and confine that plasma will be key to unlocking the potential of nuclear fusion, which has been mooted as the clean energy source of the future for decades. At this point, the science underlying fusion seems sound, so what remains is an engineering challenge. “We need to be able to heat this matter up and hold it together for long enough for us to take energy out of it,” says Ambrogio Fasoli, director of the Swiss Plasma Center at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne in Switzerland.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Reply to: Role of ambient humidity underestimated in research on correlation between radioactive decay rates and space weather

Pedro FernÃ¡ndez de CÃ³rdobaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0347-72802,. replying to : S. PommÃ© and K. Pelczar; Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-06171-1 (2022). Introduction. In their comment entitled "Role of ambient humidity underestimated in research on correlation between radioactive decay rates and space weather", PommÃ© and Pelczar1 discussed...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

An updated view on human neonatal thermogenesis

The maintenance and regulation of body temperature in neonates is critical for survival. However, the mechanisms by which human neonates achieve body temperature control are unclear. Current evidence has demonstrated that infrared thermography is a suitable non-invasive technique that can be safely applied to human babies to investigate brown adipose tissue thermogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Updated lunar cratering chronology model with the radiometric age of Chang'e-5 samples

Lunar chronology models are built by associating the radiometric ages of samples returned by the Apollo and Luna missions measured in the laboratory with compiled crater distributions of those sites. Such models have not only been widely used to determine the absolute ages of various regions on the Moon1,2,3,4,5,6, but have also been generalized to date the surfaces of the rocky bodies of the inner Solar System7,8,9,10,11,12. However, there is a gap in lunar samples ages between 3.0"‰Gyr ago and 1.0"‰Gyr ago13, which occupies almost half of the history of the Moon. Chang'e-5, the first lunar sample return mission since the Luna 24 lander in 1976, brought back basalt material from a young mare area that has been dated to the centre of this gap at 2.030"‰Â±"‰0.004"‰Gyr old14. Using this radiometric age, we updated the most widely used chronology models, focusing in particular on the Neukum model13. We found that the updated model is consistent with a combination of an exponential decrease and a linear rate. The updated chronology gives older ages with respect to the Neukum model for most of the lunar history, with a maximum difference of 0.24"‰Gyr at 2.55"‰Gyr ago. Differences from other models are of comparable magnitude or greater. These results have important implications for the chronology and impact history of the inner Solar System.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Retinoic acid signaling is critical during the totipotency window in early mammalian development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Structural & Molecular Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41594-021-00590-w, published online 27 May 2021. In the version of this article initially published, the surname of author Mayra L. Ruiz Tejada Segura was misspelled as Ruiz Tejeda Segura. The error has been corrected in...
SCIENCE
eso.org

Celebrating Women in Science Day 2022 at ESO

What motivated some women at ESO to pursue a career in STEM. What their current STEM roles are, and the path they took to get there. Some of the challenges they faced along the way and solutions for the future. A career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) can...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lessons from Long COVID: working with patients to design better research

The perspectives of people with lived experience of any condition being researched must actively inform the research questions asked and the way in which we go about answering them. The experience of Long Covid gives a contemporary example of how working together with patients is integral to medical research. When...
Nature.com

Correction to: Global distribution of a chlorophyll f cyanobacterial marker

Erratum to: ISME J. 2020:14:2275"“87 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-0670-y, published online 26 May 2020. Following the publication of this article, the authors noted errors regarding the sequences and lengths of the primers f_apcE2t* and f_apcE2M* listed in TableÂ 1 and Table S2. In addition, the colors of the highlighted bases were missing in TableÂ 1.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Graphene-based metasurface solar absorber design with absorption prediction using machine learning

Solar absorber is required to absorb most of the energy of the solar spectral irradiance. We propose a graphene-based solar absorber design with two different metasurfaces to improve this absorption and increase the efficiency of the solar absorber. The metasurfaces are selected based on their symmetrical/asymmetrical nature (O-shape and L-shape). The O-shape metasurface design is showing better performance over the L-shape metasurface design. The absorption performance is also compared with AM 1.5 solar spectral irradiance to show the effectiveness of the solar absorber. The absorption values are also enhanced by varying the parameters like resonator thickness and substrate thickness. The proposed solar absorber design gives maximum absorption in the ultraviolet and visible range. Furthermore, the design is also showing a high and similar absorption rate over a wide angle of incidence. The absorption of O-shape metasurface design is also predicted using machine learning. 1D-Convolutional Neural Network Regression is used to develop a Machine Learning model to determine absorption values of intermediate wavelength for assorted values of angle of incidence, resonator thickness, and substrate thickness. The results of experiments reveal that absorption values may be predicted with a high degree of accuracy. The proposed absorber with its high absorbing capacity can be applied for green energy applications.
SCIENCE
nei.org

Celebrating Black History Month: Climate Science

February is Black History Month—a time to pay tribute to generations of African Americans, celebrate their rich cultural heritage and achievements, and recognize the adversities that are an important part of our nation’s history. As we reflect on the past and present, it is important to recognize the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy