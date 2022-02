Soaring US inflation rates are "not acceptable" but the health of the world's largest economy is fundamentally sound thanks to policies that have mitigated the impact of the pandemic, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told AFP. Yellen conceded in an interview she is "concerned" about inflation running at its highest level in decades, and warned of further "global fallout" if the West moves ahead with punishing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis. While Russia would be the target, "we recognize that there will be some global fallout from sanctions as well," Yellen said.

BUSINESS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO